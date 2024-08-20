Trump’s RNC Applauds Georgia’s Dark Rewriting of Election Law

The Republican National Committee’s co-chair, Michael Whatley, praised the measure in a statement, saying, “These steps by the State Election board are critical to securing the election in Georgia and correcting its long history of chaos.”

Three Republicans on the board have been praised by Donald Trump, who lost the state in 2020 and famously told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes to overturn the results. Those same three members were hit with an ethics complaint last week by a former chair of the Fulton County Board of Elections, Cathy Woolard, who accused them of breaking the law in their efforts to help Trump disrupt the coming election.



Since 2020, Georgia has had the highest number of certification refusals anywhere in the country—and remains the likely epicenter for Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2024. Trump still faces charges for allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election results in the state, but the case is currently in limbo over efforts to oust Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis.

