Trump Brags About Endorsement From Man Who Called Him a “Sociopath”
Trump is so desperate, he called Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a “great guy” even though Kennedy allegedly called him “a terrible human being” and “barely human.”
Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, thinks Robert F. Kennedy’s endorsement of him is a “big” deal.
“He’s a great guy, respected by everybody,” a low-energy Trump said on Friday after Kennedy announced he was suspending his campaign.
Fact check: RFK Jr. is not respected by everybody. Even his own extended family regularly pillories him in the press.
Over the weekend, Trump reposted pro-Kennedy messages on Truth Social, including one referring to Kennedy and Trump as an “anti-establishment ticket.” Maybe J.D. Vance really is in danger of losing his job.
It’s been quite the journey for Kennedy. He entered the 2024 race as a Democrat, switched to independent, and then allegedly begged Kamala Harris for a spot in her administration. Her campaign ignored him.
But Trump, desperate for any kind of advantage against Harris, has welcomed Kennedy with open arms. This, despite the fact that Kennedy allegedly said earlier this summer that Trump was “a terrible human being. The worse [sic] president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath.”
On Sunday, Kennedy claimed that he will pave the way for more Democrats to jump ship to the Republicans, saying in a Fox News interview that the Trump campaign will soon make a “series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his 2024 campaign.”