The One Glaring Problem With MAGA’s New Attack on Harris-Walz
Donald Trump and his allies are attacking Kamala Harris for doing a joint interview with Tim Walz. But that criticism instantly falls apart in the face of facts.
Now that Kamala Harris has agreed to sit down for her first interview since President Biden dropped out of the race in July, Republicans are suddenly claiming she’s not doing it right.
Harris is sitting down for a joint interview with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, that will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN. Republicans are trying to use the joint interview to claim that Harris is running scared and can’t talk to the press on her own.
“Her handlers don’t even trust her to survive a softball CNN interview, so Coach Walz is going to chaperone,” said Jesse Watters on Fox News.
“They know Kamala Harris can’t get through an interview all by herself,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders similarly told Fox & Friends on Wednesday. “It’s clear that her own team and her own party thinks she needs a babysitter.”
“Tim is there to help prop her up and if it gets awkward or she starts giggling or looking … crazy, then he’s gonna interrupt and take over. And then they’re gonna go back and stop the tape and retape that question to make sure she looks fantastic,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, best known for murdering her puppy, parroted on Newsmax.
There’s just one very giant problem with their argument: Joint interviews are hardly out of the ordinary. In fact, it’s customary for the presidential and vice presidential nominees to be interviewed together immediately following the convention. Even Trump did it himself.
Though it is notable that Harris has not yet taken an interview, saying Walz is “chaperoning” her or “babysitting” her is weird and misogynistic. After watching Harris at the Democratic National Convention, claiming that she is incapable of sitting down for an interview without a man by her side doesn’t make sense. The line of attack seems like a holdover from Republicans’ attacks on Joe Biden. But on Harris, it just doesn’t play.