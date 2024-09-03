Watch: Trump Calls Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein a “Good Salesman”

“He was a good salesman, he was, you know, a hailing, hearty type of guy,” Trump said when asked why he believes so many powerful people were close to Epstein. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around, like islands.”



When asked about his “hesitation” on releasing documents related to Epstein, including a list of his client list, the former president refused to commit but said he’d “take a look at it.”

NEW - Donald Trump tells Lex Fridman he was not involved with Jeffrey Epstein and never went to his island. Trump says he would be inclined to release the Epstein files.



Trump says a lot of people went to Epstein Island. Trump calls Epstein a good salesman. pic.twitter.com/fOty6bQbTN — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 3, 2024

Trump then immediately began trying to excuse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his relationship with Epstein.