Watch: Trump Calls Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein a “Good Salesman”
This was a wild statement, even for Donald Trump.
In a softball interview, Donald Trump still couldn’t answer correctly when asked about sex offender Jeffery Epstein.
In a wide-ranging interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, released on Tuesday, Trump managed to praise Jeffery Epstein while also claiming he “never went to his island.”
“He was a good salesman, he was, you know, a hailing, hearty type of guy,” Trump said when asked why he believes so many powerful people were close to Epstein. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around, like islands.”
When asked about his “hesitation” on releasing documents related to Epstein, including a list of his client list, the former president refused to commit but said he’d “take a look at it.”
Trump then immediately began trying to excuse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his relationship with Epstein.
“Kennedy is interesting because it was so many years ago,” Trump said, referring to the man who admitted he flew onEpstein’s private plane twice. Trump seemed to justify the list of powerful men being kept secret all this time, adding that releasing the list “endangers certain people.”
Trump has previously waffled on declassifying the Epstein files. In June, he told Fox & Friends Weekend that he would, but he also had hesitations. “I guess I would. I think that less so because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would.”
At the end of the Fridman interview, Trump finished on a similar note, eventually saying he’d “be inclined” to release the files. Of course, right-wing media and influencers are already trying to claim the interview is a win. “Trump says he will release the Epstein client list if elected. The Democrat elites are shaking rn,” said Libs of TikTok, ignoring the rest of his words.