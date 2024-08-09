Trump Unleashes MAGA Army on Joe Rogan for the Pettiest Reason

The notoriously thin-skinned Trump has courted the UFC and mixed martial arts fans during his presidential campaign, even having UFC CEO Dana White introduce him at the Republican National Convention. Trump attended three UFC events in 2023 alone, and continued to show the organization his support in 2024. He has even floated the idea of UFC matches between migrants and native-born Americans.

Attacking Rogan, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the country and one listened to by many on the right, is not the wisest decision for Trump. Rogan has survived criticism over his views on Islamophobia, vaccines, Covid-19, racism, and the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people, among other controversies. Despite courting a nuclear level of criticism, he continues to retain millions of listeners, and his UFC fan base predates the podcast. And again, Rogan said he hasn’t actually made his endorsement yet.

Rogan’s following mostly consists of young men, just like that of Adin Ross, who recently interviewed Trump for his livestream. Trump wants and needs that audience to turn out and vote for him, and in recent weeks, young people, both men and women, have been flocking to the Harris-Walz campaign and helping to sell out rallies. If Trump alienates them, he might find himself at a disadvantage on election night.

