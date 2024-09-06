RNC Wants This Rabid Conspiracy Theorist Training Poll Workers

The effort is part of the RNC’s “Protect the Vote” project, a battleground state initiative to recruit and train “thousands of poll watchers” for the November election. But their surrogates are just as sketchy as you might imagine.

Posobiec, whom the RNC calls a “great patriot,” is a political operative who has “collaborated with white nationalists, antigovernment extremists, members of the Proud Boys, and neo-Nazis in his capacity as an operative,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He is probably most remembered for his role in Pizzagate, in which he spread the 2016 conspiracy theory that Democratic politicians like Hillary Clinton were running a pedophilic sex dungeon below a D.C. pizza joint. His story led to a gunman opening fire inside the pizzeria.



Two months prior to the 2020 election, he tweeted “StoptheSteal 2020 is coming,” allowing lies about the election to spread before ballots were even cast. More recently, the “social media influencer” has been peddling lies about Ukraine and celebrating what he called the “end of democracy” at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year.