RNC Wants This Rabid Conspiracy Theorist Training Poll Workers
The Republican National Committee wants Jack Posobiec of Pizzagate fame front and center this election.
The guy who pushed the #Pizzagate conspiracy theory in 2016 and the #StoptheSteal lie in 2020 is a part of the official Republican “protect the vote” initiative—because of course he is.
According to an email shared by HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic, RNC’s Election Integrity Department is advertising a webinar with Jack Posobiec to teach Wisconsinites “how YOU can help protect the vote.”
The effort is part of the RNC’s “Protect the Vote” project, a battleground state initiative to recruit and train “thousands of poll watchers” for the November election. But their surrogates are just as sketchy as you might imagine.
Posobiec, whom the RNC calls a “great patriot,” is a political operative who has “collaborated with white nationalists, antigovernment extremists, members of the Proud Boys, and neo-Nazis in his capacity as an operative,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He is probably most remembered for his role in Pizzagate, in which he spread the 2016 conspiracy theory that Democratic politicians like Hillary Clinton were running a pedophilic sex dungeon below a D.C. pizza joint. His story led to a gunman opening fire inside the pizzeria.
Two months prior to the 2020 election, he tweeted “StoptheSteal 2020 is coming,” allowing lies about the election to spread before ballots were even cast. More recently, the “social media influencer” has been peddling lies about Ukraine and celebrating what he called the “end of democracy” at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year.
Clearly, this is exactly the kind of person the official Republican Party wants teaching poll watchers how to preserve election integrity.