Watch: Trump Trashes All His Lawyers as They Awkwardly Stare at Him

After that, however, Trump went off on a tangent about some kind of dress involved in his defamation trial, wondering why his lawyers didn’t mention it, as it somehow exonerated him.

Trump, with his lawyers flanking him, says "I'm disappointed in my legal talent, to be honest with you" pic.twitter.com/xymV4nWl55 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Later in the press conference, Trump criticized one of his lawyers for telling him not to attend the defamation trial in 2023, and seemed unsure if it took place while he was still president.



Trump can’t remember if he was president or not when the first Carroll trial happened in 2023, then says he wanted to show up for the trial but didn’t because he claims his lawyer told him not to. pic.twitter.com/p26WWagjfq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 6, 2024

The attacks on his own lawyers were a small part of Trump’s incoherent ramblings during his Friday press conference, from his bizarre choice to mention other sexual assault allegations against him to attacking E. Jean Carroll and basically inviting another lawsuit. It could all be more examples of his increasing cognitive decline, or his famously thin skin.