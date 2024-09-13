Fox News Poll Reveals Shocking Development for Harris Campaign

As a result, Harris had taken the lead in Fox’s Power Ranking predictions with 241 electoral votes to Trump’s 217. Hemmer noted that this was the first time Harris had pushed past Trump in their predictions.

Josh Krashaar, editor in chief of Jewish Insider, joined Hemmer and noted that Harris had considerably more paths to 270 electoral votes than President Joe Biden. “Now, with Georgia and North Carolina looking a whole lot more competitive, there are a lot more possibilities for the Democrats,” Krashaar said. “You could—you could win Georgia and not have to win Pennsylvania. And a lot of the Sun Belt states open up a whole slew of possibilities for the Democratic ticket.”

Last month, the Cook Political Report changed North Carolina’s status from “leaning Republican” status to “toss-up.” Shortly after, Fox News published polling from Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina that found that Harris had significantly tightened the gap across those key states. That polling saw Harris up by two points in Georgia.