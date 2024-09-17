J.D. Vance Proves Irony Is Dead With New Lecture After Racist Lies
J.D. Vance suddenly wants everyone to get along.
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has spent the better part of the last week making spreading a racist conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants eating pets his prerogative—but he doesn’t want the rootless idea to outweigh his biblical ideals.
Vance’s vitriol has effectively ushering a scourge of hatred and bomb threats onto Springfield, Ohio—the town at the center of the conspiracy—shutting down schools, government facilities, and limiting resources to an area that has been begging for legitimate responses to the migrant influx, such as improved housing infrastructure.
But on Monday, the Republican vice presidential nominee decided to suddenly switch it up, speaking instead about the importance of “loving thy neighbor” before the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition in a thinly veiled effort to blame the incendiary remarks that have uprooted his home state on the political left.
“Because in this room, while we’re disparaged by the media and disparaged by the Democrats as people who want to force our faith on other people, I think I speak for every single person in this room saying, we don’t want to force our faith on anybody,” Vance said. “What we want is to recognize and to have motivate us the faith that is, I think, the source of all great truth in human history and especially this country.”
“That we want our public policy to be motivated by the wisdom of loving thy neighbor,” Vance added unironically.
In the same speech, Vance blamed the left for the “violent rhetoric” that fueled two attacks on Donald Trump’s life in recent months. Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, was a registered Republican. Ryan Wesley Routh, who attempted to shoot Trump at one of his golf courses on Sunday, voted for Trump in 2016 and supported a Nikki Haley-Vivek Ramaswamy Republican ticket.
Vance also openly questioned why Trump had been under fire, while baselessly claiming that no one had tried to assassinate President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say that we have a both-sides problem. And I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right. But you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we have—no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months,” Vance told the Atlanta crowd, adding that the left needs to “cut this crap out.”
Multiple city officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have categorically denied Vance’s petthe conspiracy. And on Sunday, Vance effectively admitted himself that the anti-immigration conspiracy was bogus.
“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance told CNN.