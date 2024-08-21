RNC’s Latest Fundraising Is a Sign of How Much Trump Is Struggling
The Republican Party spent more than it raised in July.
It’s been a tough month financially for the Republican Party, which may signal trouble for its presidential candidate, Donald Trump.
The RNC reported that it had raised nearly $31 million in July, nearly half of the $61 million it reported raising the month before, according to its most recent FEC filing. The party’s disbursements over the same period were more than $33 million, meaning that the party ended the month of its convention slightly more cash-poor than it started.
Trump’s campaign has said that it, and the Republican Party, had raised a combined $138 million in July.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’s historic fundraising surge has officially dwarfed the moneymaking efforts of Trump and the GOP. Since entering the race nearly one month ago, Harris has raised a staggering $500 million, across her campaign and other political entities, according to CNBC.
Harris raised $204 million in July alone—a whopping four times as much as the $48 million raised by Trump’s main fundraising group, Reuters reported.
Harris’s political operation and the Democratic Party’s main fundraising group were able to raise a combined $310 million in July, with more than $200 million raised within the first week of her candidacy, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. Harris’s team entered August with $377 million cash on hand, exceeding the $327 million held by Trump’s operation.