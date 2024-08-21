RNC’s Latest Fundraising Is a Sign of How Much Trump Is Struggling

It’s been a tough month financially for the Republican Party, which may signal trouble for its presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The RNC reported that it had raised nearly $31 million in July, nearly half of the $61 million it reported raising the month before, according to its most recent FEC filing. The party’s disbursements over the same period were more than $33 million, meaning that the party ended the month of its convention slightly more cash-poor than it started.