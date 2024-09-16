“Utterly Failed”: Judge Shuts Down Giuliani’s Latest Desperate Lawsuit
A broke Rudy Giuliani just suffered another major loss in court.
The former attorney for Donald Trump, ex-mayor of New York City, and conservative gadfly tried to sue President Joe Biden in October last year for defamation for calling him a “Russian pawn” in a 2020 presidential debate against Trump. On Monday morning, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying Giuliani “utterly failed” to carry his burden.
At the time, Giuliani claimed that he lost clients and podcast listeners after Biden said in the 2020 debate to Trump, “Buddy, Rudy Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pawn, he is being fed information that is Russian that is not true.”
“Four, five former heads of the CIA say that what [Trump] is saying” about the laptop “is a bunch of garbage,” Biden said later in the debate, referring to Giuliani’s purported proof that Hunter Biden was involved in corrupt business dealings in Ukraine. “Nobody believes it except … his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”
Giuliani filed the lawsuit in New Hampshire to take advantage of the state’s defamation laws, and that was why the case was dismissed without prejudice, Judge Paul J. Barbadoro wrote. This means that the former New York mayor can refile the lawsuit in a different court.
But where would he get the money for another frivolous lawsuit? Giuliani was successfully sued for defamation himself by two Georgia election workers last year after he accused them of manipulating ballots, and owes them $148 million as result. He then unsuccessfully filed for bankruptcy, leading to the poll workers suing him again to seize control of his assets, including his real estate holdings.
Giuliani’s financial difficulties are almost too massive to be believed. He lost his accountant over his mismanaged debts, tried and failed to persuade Trump to help settle his seven-figure legal fees (Trump refused), had his WABC radio show canceled for spewing 2020 election lies, and started his own coffee brand, “Rudy Coffee,” in an effort to funnel in some extra cash.
The man simply can’t stop spending money he doesn’t have. His creditors in May called out the disbarred attorney for his “extravagant lifestyle” and “gross mismanagement,” saying Giulani had “accomplished almost nothing” in his bankruptcy case. He still owes money to his former attorneys, who say he only paid them $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses.
Giuliani also has pending criminal cases against him in Georgia and Arizona for election interference and is facing a pending sexual harassment lawsuit from one of his former assistants. Once dubbed “America’s mayor” after the September 11 attacks, Giuliani has ruined his reputation and can’t stop embarrassing himself.