“Utterly Failed”: Judge Shuts Down Giuliani’s Latest Desperate Lawsuit

A broke Rudy Giuliani just suffered another major loss in court.

Rudy Giuliani frowns
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani just struck out again in court.

The former attorney for Donald Trump, ex-mayor of New York City, and conservative gadfly tried to sue President Joe Biden in October last year for defamation for calling him a “Russian pawn” in a 2020 presidential debate against Trump. On Monday morning, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying Giuliani “utterly failed” to carry his burden.

Twitter screenshot Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney A federal judge has tossed Rudy Giuliani's defamation lawsuit against Joe Biden, saying he had "utterly failed" to carry his burden. https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nhd.62613/gov.uscourts.nhd.62613.18.0.pdf with screenshot of the part of the ruling that says: "For the reasons set for in the defendants' memorandum, Giuliani has utterly failed to carry this burden."

At the time, Giuliani claimed that he lost clients and podcast listeners after Biden said in the 2020 debate to Trump, “Buddy, Rudy Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pawn, he is being fed information that is Russian that is not true.”

“Four, five former heads of the CIA say that what [Trump] is saying” about the laptop “is a bunch of garbage,” Biden said later in the debate, referring to Giuliani’s purported proof that Hunter Biden was involved in corrupt business dealings in Ukraine. “Nobody believes it except … his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani filed the lawsuit in New Hampshire to take advantage of the state’s defamation laws, and that was why the case was dismissed without prejudice, Judge Paul J. Barbadoro wrote. This means that the former New York mayor can refile the lawsuit in a different court.

But where would he get the money for another frivolous lawsuit? Giuliani was successfully sued for defamation himself by two Georgia election workers last year after he accused them of manipulating ballots, and owes them $148 million as result. He then unsuccessfully filed for bankruptcy, leading to the poll workers suing him again to seize control of his assets, including his real estate holdings.

Giuliani’s financial difficulties are almost too massive to be believed. He lost his accountant over his mismanaged debts, tried and failed to persuade Trump to help settle his seven-figure legal fees (Trump refused), had his WABC radio show canceled for spewing 2020 election lies, and started his own coffee brand, “Rudy Coffee,” in an effort to funnel in some extra cash.

The man simply can’t stop spending money he doesn’t have. His creditors in May called out the disbarred attorney for his “extravagant lifestyle” and “gross mismanagement,” saying Giulani had “accomplished almost nothing” in his bankruptcy case. He still owes money to his former attorneys, who say he only paid them $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses.

Giuliani also has pending criminal cases against him in Georgia and Arizona for election interference and is facing a pending sexual harassment lawsuit from one of his former assistants. Once dubbed “America’s mayor” after the September 11 attacks, Giuliani has ruined his reputation and can’t stop embarrassing himself.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MTG Scrambles to Walk Back Conspiracy for Trump’s Debate Face-Plant

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she had posted a made-up claim—but did not take down the original post.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stands outside the U.S. Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated a conspiracy theory about the presidential debate so blatantly baseless that even she couldn’t back it up.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s disastrous debate performance last week, during which he falsely claimed that immigrants were eating their neighbors’ pets, Republicans have scrambled to create a narrative that might explain away their candidate’s flailing.

Conservatives have begun claiming that there was a so-called “whistleblower” at ABC News who could prove that Kamala Harris had received the questions in advance and had an agreement with the moderators that she would not be fact-checked. Such claims appeared to originate from a few far-right accounts, including someone who participated in the January 6 riot, with absolutely no evidence to support them.

The MAGA Republican representative from Georgia took the outlandish claims a step further Sunday.

“The ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of the debate has died in a car crash according to news reports,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

Four hours later, Greene tried to walk back her claim, without retracting the actual misinformation.

“This story appears to be false, and I’m glad to hear it,” Greene wrote, referring to reports that the so-called “whistleblower” had died. “We need a serious investigation into the whistleblower’s report that Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of time from ABC!”

Greene did not delete her original post, but a lengthy community note appeared beneath it, which clarified that the unverified story had come from a random WordPress blog.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

J.D. Vance Just Sold Out His Family to Defend Trump and Laura Loomer

J.D. Vance brushed off Laura Loomer’s racist comments, despite being married to an Indian American woman.

J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance look at each other while boarding a plane
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

J.D. Vance would apparently rather protect Donald Trump’s decision to pal around with self-described “proud Islamophobe” and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer than stand up for his own wife.

Trump has been seen with Loomer several times over the last couple of weeks, with the pair getting eyebrow-raisingly close (Trump’s hand has been spotted in the small of Loomer’s back) while Melania Trump has largely remained out of the limelight. Loomer attended a 9/11 memorial service with Trump and also accompanied him to the presidential debate.

In an interview Sunday with NBC News, Vance was asked directly about his and his wife Usha Vance’s opinions on some of Loomer’s overt racism, including her claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascendency to the Oval Office would make the White House “smell like curry.” But Vance wouldn’t take a stand against the alt-right ally.

“Senator, you are married to an Indian American woman. What was your reaction to hearing those comments specifically?” asked Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker.

Vance refused to immediately speak on the topic, sidestepping instead to briefly elaborate on his conspiracy that Haitian migrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio.

“You asked about Laura Loomer. Look, Laura Loomer is not affiliated with the Trump campaign. She said something about curry in the White House that I first read about this morning because I knew you would ask me about it,” Vance said. “Look, Kristen, I make a mean chicken curry. I don’t think it’s insulting for anyone to talk about their dietary preferences or what they want to do in the White House.

“Do I agree with what Laura Loomer said about Kamala Harris? No, I don’t,” Vance continued. “I also don’t think that this is actually an issue of national import. Is Laura Loomer running for president? No. Kamala Harris is running for president, and whether you’re eating curry at your dinner table or fried chicken, things have gotten more expensive thanks to her policies.”

It’s worth noting that not only is Vance’s response pathetic, but he also manages to incorporate racist stereotypes about the food eaten by both of Harris’s cultures: Indian people and Black people.

But even when given a second chance to disavow Loomer’s comments, Vance couldn’t give it up. Instead, the vice presidential pick blamed the drama on chronically online behavior before continuing to attack Harris’s economic policies and jabbing fingers at the media for covering the far-right conspiracy theorist’s influence on the Republican presidential nominee.

Robert McCoy/
/

Even Fox News Tries to Shut Down Lara Trump on Pet-Eating Conspiracy

Republicans’ racist “immigrants are eating pets” conspiracy theory is getting to be too much for Fox News.

Lara Trump speaking at a lectern
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, defended the Trump campaign’s lies about Haitian immigrants abducting and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Given that the rumors amplified last week by the Trump-Vance campaign have been repeatedly discredited by Springfield police and local government officials, Fox News’s Howard Kurtz asked, “Do you now accept, based on what local officials say, that this is untrue?”

“It’s not up to me to decide that,” Lara Trump replied. “This information came directly from the people of Springfield. No one at our campaign—Donald Trump didn’t make this up himself. You heard from people at a city council meeting, I believe, that they were very concerned about what’s going on,” she continued, referring back to rumors roundly debunked by those on the ground in Springfield.

“I think it’s a shame that people are trying to discredit the impact that the illegal immigration in this country has had on towns like Springfield, Ohio,” she added—a sentiment that runs against remarks made by Ohio’s Trump-supporting Republican Governor, Mike DeWine, that same day. DeWine called the smears against the Haitian Springfield residents “garbage,” adding, “They’re here legally, and they want to work, and they are, in fact, working.”

Lara Trump was not the only member of Team Trump asked to answer for the campaign’s lies this weekend. J.D. Vance told CNN’s Dana Bash, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

The demonization of the Haitian residents in Springfield has given rise to threats against government offices, public schools, and hospitals.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA Is Straight Up Freaking Out After Trump’s New Taylor Swift Post

Donald Trump’s biggest allies are extremely worried after he publicly said he hates Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 MVA Awards
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s angry post attacking Taylor Swift is drawing backlash from his own supporters.

On Sunday, in an all-caps post, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” And the convicted felon’s MAGA faithful were immediately concerned.

Even on Truth Social, a platform almost exclusively made up of Trump fans, the comments were negative, with supporters posting, “Why are you doing this” and “This one isn’t going to help much.” Some of them speculated that his account was hacked, and others advised him not to take on the pop star’s numerous and vocal fanbase.

Twitter screenshot Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur: Donald Trump is getting ratio’d on his own social media platform for his “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” post — including by his own supporters, who are baffled; they say it’s “disturbing” and “isn’t going to help” him win the election and are pleading with him to “stop the dumb shit.” (screenshots of 4 posts on Truth Social)

Only three months ago, Trump made some creepy comments praising Swift, saying, “I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful.”

Last week, he had a somewhat more muted, although weird, response after the pop star endorsed Harris after Tuesday’s presidential debate, telling Fox News the next morning that he preferred Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, alluding to Swift’s partner, Travis Kelce. (Brittany Mahomes has been perceived to be pro-Trump, while her husband has said he wasn’t endorsing any presidential candidate.)

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it at the, uh, in the marketplace,” Trump said of Swift at the time. Does Trump think his post Sunday will hurt her and maybe even draw away her Republican fans? If so, he’d be deluded, and it might even backfire on him. The A.I. images his fans created to make him friendly to Swift fans didn’t work, with Trump even seeing a need to distance himself from them.

Swift’s popularity has driven the right wing mad, with many of them unable to comprehend her popularity. Trump’s post isn’t likely to help him or his campaign, and Swift will let the haters hate, hate, hate and shake it off.

Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance Admits He’s Telling Racist Lies for Attention

Vance seemingly revealed he and Donald Trump have knowingly been telling lies about Haitian immigrants.

J.D. Vance speaks into reporters’ microphones
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

J.D. Vance seemingly admitted that he and Donald Trump have been spreading racist lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

During an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, Vance flailed as he attempted to downplay his ticket’s role in spreading completely discredited rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs. With Vance and Trump’s help, the cartoonishly racist lies made their way to the national stage, fueling right-wing hysterics and resulting in multiple bomb threats in the city of Springfield.

“Why have I talked about some of the things that I’ve been talking about?” Vance said. “My constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me; 10 of them are verifiable and confirmable. And a couple of them I talk about because my constituents are telling me, firsthand, that they are seeing these things.”

Vance seemed to want to push the blame away from himself and onto his favorite punching bag: the media.

“Many of the things that the media says that are completely baseless have since been confirmed,” Vance continued. “For example, I was told, Dana, by the American media, that it was baseless that migrants were capturing the geese from the local park pond and eating them.”

Vance claimed that there were “911 calls” from well before he had chosen to elevate the claims to national scrutiny that proved these things had taken place.

“So my attitude is, ‘Listen to my constituents.’ Sometimes they’re going to say things that people don’t like. But they’re saying things that people don’t like because their town has been overwhelmed,” Vance said, claiming he was “protecting” them by elevating these claims without ever actually confirming that they were true. An important difference between the media and Vance, however, is that news outlets actually bother to confirm their stories.

“Senator, I have to go through several things you just said,” Bash replied.

“First of all, the Clark County Sheriff and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reviewed 11 months of 911 calls; they only identified two instances of people alleging Haitians were taking geese out of parks. They found zero evidence to substantiate those claims,” Bash explained.

Bash said the rest of his “alleged evidence” was “unsourced social media videos from a different city. Apparently no connection to Haitians.” She also noted that people had been paid to drum up so-called “proof.”

“Nobody is disputing that the town of Springfield, Ohio, needs help. But, you’re not just a bystander,” Bash said. “You’re the senator from Ohio, so instead of saying things that are wrong, and actually causing the hospitals, the schools, the government buildings to be evacuated because of bomb threats, because of the cats and dogs thing, why not actually be constructive, in helping to better integrate them into the community? Because there are a lot of employers there who say that the Haitians workers are helping fill jobs that they need desperately filled.”

Rather than take any ownership of his role in spreading false claims and incendiary rhetoric, Vance recoiled, saying that any suggestion that he’d been responsible for inciting the bomb threats in Springfield was “disgusting.” The Ohio senator scolded Bash for sounding like a “Democratic propagandist” as she called him out on his reckless lying.

“There is nothing that I have said that has led to threats against these hospitals. These hospitals, the bomb threats and so forth. It’s disgusting. The violence is disgusting. We condemn all violence,” Vance said, downplaying his obvious role in inciting the violence.

Faced with Bash’s evidence, though, Vance struggled to keep up his story. Bash tried to give him an out, asking him whether he could “affirmatively say” that the story about migrants eating their neighbors’ pets was “a rumor that has no basis with evidence.”

Vance again said that he was describing the “firsthand account” of his constituents, before finally showing a crack in his week-long farce.

“The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes,” Vance said.

“But it wasn’t just a meme,” Dana replied.

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana,” Vance said, before trying to pivot to complain about Harris’s preferential treatment in the media and her public policy.

“You just said that you’re ‘creating’ a story,” Bash said. Vance fell silent for a moment.

“You just said that this is a story that you created,” Bash said.

“Yes!” Vance replied, not getting it.

“So the eating dogs and cats thing …” Bash asked.

“We are creat—we are creating … Dana,” Vance said firmly, obviously frustrated. “It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we’re ‘creating a story’ meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris After Trump Shooting

Musk claimed his conspiracy theory was really just humor taken out of context.

Elon Musk stands with his arms crossed
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk went a little too far with an assassination conspiracy over the weekend, but his attempt to walk it back made him seem even more callous.

Following a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump Sunday, Musk issued an alarming tweet questioning why the MAGA conservative had been targeted several times while there had been no such attempt to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote.

Musk deleted the tweet after it received widespread backlash, with X users torching him for “inciting violence.”

By Monday, Musk had issued a couple of new tweets to explain away the atrocious comment. Apparently, he considered the violent invitation just a bad retelling of a “hilarious” joke.

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”

But the nonapology wasn’t enough for Musk, who has been promised a seat in a potential second Trump administration. An hour after trying to brush off his own poor remarks, Musk shared a video that claimed to depict Democrats “calling for” political violence, including snippets of Nancy Pelosi referring to the 2020 fake electors as “enemies of the state” for undermining the last presidential election, as well as a clip of actor Robert de Niro sharing that he’d like to punch Trump “in the face.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Escalates Migrant Conspiracy With Terrifying Threat

Donald Trump has now aimed his crosshairs at legal immigrants as well as undocumented ones.

Donald Trump points while speaking into a microphone during a press conference
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump vowed to start his mass deportations in Springfield, Ohio, after a week of parroting racist right-wing rumors about the city’s population of Haitian immigrants, who are in the country legally.

While speaking about the possibility of making campaign stops in Springfield, where he claims Haitian immigrants are eating their neighbors’ pets, and Aurora, Colorado, where he baselessly claimed a Venezuelan gang had taken over an apartment building, Trump made a disturbing threat.

“I can say this, we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio. Large deportations. We’re going to get these people out; we’re bringing them back to Venezuela,” Trump said. Setting aside that the former president can’t seem to keep even his racism straight, Trump’s dangerous promise wasn’t quite finished.

“We’re going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country—and we’re going to start with Springfield and Aurora.” Trump said.

Ratcheting up his fascist, anti-immigrant rhetoric, Trump painted an enormous target on two vulnerable immigrant communities based on fact-free tales shamelessly elevated by right-wing media and lawmakers. Already, Trump’s fearmongering has directly resulted in bomb threats against Springfield City Hall and local schools.

When one reporter asked Trump why he was still spreading misinformation in spite of statements from Springfield officials who discredited his claims, the former president couldn’t handle it.

“No, no, no. The real threat is what’s happening at our border,” Trump replied, downplaying the severe ramifications of his smear campaign.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Decides Now’s the Time for a Sick Joke

As an Ohio town is facing threats thanks to Republicans’ conspiracy fearmongering, Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted made a twisted joke.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

While the town of Springfield, Ohio, experiences bomb threats as the result of a false racist rumor claiming that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating people’s pets, ducks, and geese, Ohio’s lieutenant governor is making jokes.

Jon Husted thought it was fit to post a photo of two geese on X Friday with the caption: “Most Americans agree that these migrants should be deported.”

Twitter screenshot Jon Husted @JonHusted: Most Americans agree that these migrants should be deported (photo of two geese)

The post came after three schools in the town were shut down earlier in the day due to threats they received, and one day after several government facilities in the town had to be evacuated over bomb threats. The threats have drawn the ire of town leaders, such as Mayor Rob Rue, who said Thursday, “Unfortunately, right now we have to focus on making sure this rhetoric is dispelled, that these rumors are just—they’re just not true.

“You know, Springfield is a beautiful place, and your pets are safe in Springfield,” Rue added, laughing slightly at the absurdity of having to say such a thing.

The fake rumor has its origin in unproven social media posts and was egged on by the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, whose members marched through the town and spoke at Town Council meetings. Right-wing politicians, including Trump and running mate J.D. Vance, have repeated it, giving it a wider audience and fueling the threats.

Trump’s mention of the rumor during the debate, while sounding comical on its face, is likely the biggest driving force behind the its staying in the right-wing discourse and riling up the people behind the threats. Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine isn’t helping either, refusing to denounce the remarks from Vance and other leading Republicans on Tuesday. Husted and the state’s leaders should be trying to shut the rumor down and make sure people in Springfield, particularly the Haitian population, feel safe, instead of fueling a hateful mob. Better yet, so should Trump and Vance.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Weird, Low-Energy Speech Ends With an Even Stranger Twist

Donald Trump made a cryptic post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump looks down as he walks away from a podium
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s been a very bad, no-good week for Donald Trump, and between his poor performance during Tuesday night’s debate and his racist conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants coming back to bite him, the Republican presidential nominee appears to have lost some of his composure.

During a rambling and largely nonsensical presser in Los Angeles on Friday, Trump constantly tripped over himself, outright rejecting important questions from reporters while making absurd claims, such as the fact that the country was “perfect” in January 2021.

In one portion of his speech, Trump badly botched the name of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, by referring to her as “Comrade Howard” while shaking his head. He also referred to Harris as a “radical left Marxist Communist fascist,” an ideological combination that is technically impossible, and attacked her for her “woman-made destruction.”

But not everything Trump said was outlandish or wrong. In another section of his speech, Trump dropped an undeniable detail: Not all states have a Pacific Ocean.

Shortly after the speech ended, Trump had one final thought to share, which he posted in brief on Truth Social: “#.” At the time of publication, the post had more than 2,700 likes.

Screenshot of a Truth Social post
Screenshot
