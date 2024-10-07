MAGA Demands Trump Cut Billions in Federal Contracts for Petty Reason
MAGA wants revenge after a Deloitte employee dared share JD Vance’s real thoughts on Donald Trump.
JD Vance’s supporters are seeking revenge against the consulting firm Deloitte after an employee shared personal messages from the Ohio senator in which he criticized Donald Trump’s record.
Donald Trump Jr. and other Republicans are accusing Deloitte consultant Kevin Gallagher of interfering with the election and are asking Speaker Mike Johnson to punish the company for its employee’s action.
“An executive at @Deloitte named Kevin Gallagher decided to interfere in the election & leak private convos with JD Vance to help Kamala Harris,” wrote Trump Jr. “Deloitte also gets $2B in govt contracts. Maybe it’s time for the GOP to end Deloitte’s taxpayer funded gravy train?”
In September, The Washington Post published messages shared by Gallagher where Vance admitted in 2020 that Trump had “thoroughly failed to deliver” on his economic plans and that he would most likely lose to Joe Biden. The consultant and Vance communicated for 11 months after Vance contacted Gallagher via Twitter about an essay regarding Catholicism and politics.
Trump Jr. continues to argue that Deloitte’s $3 billion in annual government contracts should be canceled due to Gallagher sharing his own personal communications, accusing the consulting firm of “conspiring with the Washington Post to help Kamala Harris.”
“This individual shared private personal messages on his own volition without the knowledge of Deloitte, which is a non-partisan firm,” said Deloitte in a statement. But that distinction doesn’t matter to MAGA.
“Kevin Gallagher FAFO!” wrote senior Trump adviser Jason Miller. “This is outrageous and @Deloitte should immediately and publicly respond to this scandal,” said Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt.
Vance’s communications director, William Martin, told the Post that Vance “has no opinion on the issue,” but Martin himself retweeted Trump Jr.’s attacks on Gallagher.
“The moment Kevin Gallagher chose to leak his private communications to The Washington Post, he went from a private citizen to a willing participant in the political arena,” Martin said. “When he made that decision, he dragged Deloitte Consulting into the political arena with him.”