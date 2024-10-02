Watch: Trump Adviser Doubles Down on J.D. Vance’s Worst Debate Answer

“Yeah Corey, why is this so difficult for the Trump campaign to answer, I mean, it’s 2024,” Acosta said. “Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election, can you answer that?”

Like Vance, Lewandowski attempted to sidestep actually answering the question.

“Jim, I think it’s very simple,” Lewandowski said. “The American people have passed the 2020 election, and focused on an election which is just under five weeks away.”