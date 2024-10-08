The Wildest Things in Melania Trump’s New Book

Former first lady Melania Trump’s self-titled memoir may not divulge political insights from Donald Trump’s White House, but it does offer a glimpse of a woman who once stood beside one of the most powerful men on the planet—and who may soon do so again.

Melania, which was released Tuesday, is a 256-page exploration of the former first lady’s life, from growing up in Cold War–era Yugoslavia to nude modeling in the United States and standing by Trump during his presidency. But some of the most pot-stirring details lie not in what Melania did but rather in what she believes, and how much her own platform differs from that of her MAGA husband.