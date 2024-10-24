Michael Flynn’s Stunning Court Testimony Gives Away the Game
Michael Flynn exposed the biggest 2020 election lie in sworn court testimony.
Michael Flynn admitted in a court deposition earlier this year that one of the biggest election fraud claims pushed by Donald Trump and his supporters had no evidence to back it up.
CNN reports that the QAnon devotee and former Trump national security adviser acknowledged under oath in April that he had seen no credible proof to suggest that an executive at Dominion Voting Systems fixed the 2020 election results using the company’s voting machines. This allegation was repeated and pushed by several far-right supporters of Trump in an attempt to claim the election was stolen.
The deposition was part of a lawsuit filed by former Dominion executive Eric Coomer against Flynn’s speaking tour, ReAwaken America, which has been promoting far-right conspiracies including election denial since 2021.
“Have you seen any evidence that you would consider credible, Mr. Flynn, that Eric Coomer played a role in rigging the 2020 presidential election?” Coomer’s attorneys asked Flynn during the deposition.
“I have not, no,” Flynn said. “I don’t really know.” Flynn was asked further about Dominion’s involvement in election fraud, and he claimed to have “seen a lot of evidence” and “read a lot of reports.” But he couldn’t confirm that the so-called evidence was credible.
“Credibility is in the eye of the legal system to determine,” Flynn told the lawyers.
Despite this admission, Flynn still insisted to NewsNation in May that the 2020 election was “filled with fraud,” with “clear evidence” to prove it, but didn’t provide any details when asked. In September, he spoke to Alex Jones about a Marxist plot to steal the election from Trump, and nearly two weeks ago told the audience at a Christian nationalist festival that Trump will unleash the “gates of hell” if he wins the election.
Flynn, who was forced to resign as Trump’s national security adviser after only four weeks at the job and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI twice about conversations with Russian officials, was pardoned by Trump in the final months of his presidency. After that, he became a QAnon conspiracy evangelist and leading election denialist. His admission under oath suggests that he peddled the election lie for his own benefit, and possibly to cozy up to Trump if he returns to the White House.