JD Vance Roasted After Unbelievable Claim About “Normal Gay Guy Vote”
The Republican presidential nominee made the weirdest comment in his interview with Joe Rogan.
JD Vance claimed that he and Donald Trump could likely win the votes of “normal” gay men because they “just want to be left the hell alone.”
Vance appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience Wednesday for a three-hour interview, discussing everything from Emily in Paris to him standing at his front door for an hour with a loaded gun after the first Trump assassination attempt.
But one of the wildest moments in the interview came when Vance told Rogan he believed he and Trump would win the “normal gay guy vote” due to the “extremist religion” of “wokeness.”
“Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if me and Trump won just the normal gay guy vote, because again, they just want to be left the hell alone,” Vance said. “And now you have all this crazy stuff on top of it that they’re like ‘No, no … we didn’t want to give pharmaceutical products to 9-year-olds who are transitioning their genders.’”
Rogan then went on to discuss how it’s actually the transgender movement that’s homophobic, pushing some of his most outlandish anti-trans views yet.
Americans everywhere had the same question: What exactly is a “normal” gay man to Vance?
“If there’s one thing gays love, it’s being classified by straights as either ‘normal’ or ‘abnormal,’” YouTuber JJ McCollugh tweeted.
Former Republican turned liberal pundit Ron Fillipowski asked, “Vance says Trump is going to win ‘the normal gay guy vote.’ Like George Santos maybe? ... Or does he mean all the closeted Republicans who are married to women?” Reality TV host Andy Cohen simply tweeted “Sashay away.”
Vance’s comment, and the long-winded transphobic rant that followed, reveals the innate disdain he holds toward LGBTQ people. But Vance is likely to dismiss it as perfectly normal talk. Maybe he’ll remind us all not to get so offended again.