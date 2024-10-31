JD Vance Roasted After Unbelievable Claim About “Normal Gay Guy Vote”

During one particularly heated moment with host Kaitlan Collins, Lutnick insisted that vaccines are “not proven” and shared that he had a more than two-hour conversation with notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the issue. Lutnick claimed that Kennedy—who has admitted that his brain has been eaten by worms and who posed a slashed-up dead bear cub in Central Park as a weird practical joke—would like to strip even long-standing vaccines from the market.

That isn’t just an empty threat from a failed presidential candidate: On Monday, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump had promised him “control” of several federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services. That level of control implies a Cabinet position, which would be difficult to obtain for Kennedy, considering that it would require Senate confirmation. But Lutnick outright rejected the notion that the renowned conspiracy theorist would be handed such a position if Trump returned to power.

“What he explained was, when he was born, we had three vaccines,” Lutnick recalled about his conversation with the 70-year-old wannabe politician, before going on to claim that autism rates at the time were “one in 10,000” and falsely insisting that newborns today are given 76 vaccines.