Steve Bannon Reveals First Agencies on Trump’s Chopping Block
Donald Trump’s biggest ally is naming targets in a second Trump term.
Steve Bannon told us he was feeling “empowered” after his release from prison last week. It’s quite obvious he means it.
Hours after Donald Trump’s victory, the former Trump campaign official and self-described “political prisoner” went on an angry rant, during which he revealed what very well may be the first targets in Trump’s second term.
“You stole the 2020 election.… This entire phony thing is getting swept out,” Bannon said. “Biden’s getting swept out. Kamala Harris is getting swept out. MSNBC is getting swept out. The Justice Department is getting swept out. The FBI is getting swept out. You people suck, OK?! And now you’re going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country.”
Bannon went on to say that Democrats and their institutions “don’t deserve any respect, you don’t deserve any empathy, and you don’t deserve any pity.… You deserve what we call rough Roman justice, and we’re prepared to give it to you.”
These chilling threats come from a man who was just released from a Connecticut federal correctional institution Tuesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress. In 2021, Bannon refused to comply with the House January 6 committee’s probe into the insurrection, failing to produce requested documents and to comply with a subpoena. He was convicted in 2022.
Bannon still faces criminal charges in New York state court, where he allegedly scammed donors who pledged money toward constructing the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The trial is set for December. The 70-year-old has pleaded not guilty.