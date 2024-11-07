Republican Pollster Spots How Harris Cost Herself the Election
GOP pollster Frank Luntz says one talking point in particular hurt Kamala Harris the most.
GOP whisperer Frank Luntz stated that Kamala Harris’s biggest weakness was her proximity to President Joe Biden.
“In the end, she decided not to differentiate herself,” Luntz said on CNN Wednesday afternoon. And you can be supportive of someone and still say, ‘I’m something different. I don’t look like him. I don’t sound like him. We have complementary points of view, but they’re not identical.’ And then she could’ve gone off and differentiated herself. Once again, it was her choice to align with Biden that tightly. Was she loyal? Absolutely. Did it hurt her in the campaign? Absolutely.”
For many, the most damning moment for Harris was her appearance on The View last month where she told the hosts that there was “not a thing that comes to mind” in regard to what she would do differently from President Biden.
Luntz may be on to something, as the vice president was politically tethered to one of the more unpopular presidents of the modern era. Biden has been criticized for lingering too long, for not setting up the next generation of party leadership for success, and not announcing sooner that he would step down after one term like he alluded to during his 2020 campaign.