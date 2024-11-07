Trump’s Election Victory May Lead to Another Massive Legal Win
Donald Trump may never face accountability in his hush-money case.
The judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case will consider whether to dismiss the president-elect’s criminal conviction next week, CNN reported Wednesday.
Judge Juan Merchan was scheduled to decide on Trump’s sentencing for 34 counts of falsifying business records on November 26, but Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s presidential election has cast a new pall over the proceedings. Now Merchan must decide whether to do away with the case altogether.
As one might expect, Trump’s attorneys are doing everything in their power to save their client from the Big House, on the way to the White House. Trump’s entire presidential campaign was premised on staying out of prison. Now he may finally get his wish.
Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case within the next few days, arguing that Trump should be allowed the same legal protections as a sitting president and thus be immune to state prosecution.
This decision is expected to come ahead of November 12, when Merchan was set to weigh on whether to dismiss the case in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. United States, which found that the president could not be tried for most “official conduct.”
If Merchan somehow decides not to toss the case, then Trump’s sentencing hearing will proceed as scheduled.