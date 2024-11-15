You’ll Never Guess Who Doesn’t Want the Gaetz Report Released

“Well, it’s my understanding that it’s not supposed to go public. So if it’s not supposed to under the rules, it shouldn’t go public,” Jordan said. He spoke approvingly of Gaetz taking the attorney general position.

“There are very few people who have the cross-examination skills he does, and I want someone in the Justice Department who’s not going to say moms and dads in school board meetings need to be investigated,” Jordan added.

Ingraham: Do you have any sense about what will happen with that house ethics report..



Jordan: Well, it's my understanding that is not supposed to go public. So, if it's not supposed to under the rules, it shouldn't go public. pic.twitter.com/qtSleTeUP7 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2024

Jordan’s defense of Gaetz suggests that Trump’s nominee still has allies on Capitol Hill, at least in the House of Representatives, and that they will try to defend him if details from the report or the report itself become public. The choice of Gaetz as the nation’s top law enforcement official has drawn backlash from Republican senators, even unpopular ones like Ted Cruz, which is not unexpected when one is under investigation for allegations of trafficking and having sex with a 17-year-old girl.