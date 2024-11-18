Trump’s Department of Transportation Is Going to Be a Nightmare
None of the likely nominees to lead the department are remotely qualified.
The Trump transition team continues to float wildly unqualified people to serve in very important positions.
Politico reported on Monday that the short list to head the Department of Transportation includes Representative Sean Duffy, former Uber executive Emil Michael, and Representative Jenn Denham.
Duffy, who is on the “short list,” is a former reality TV star and Fox News talking head who has been critical of Trump in the past. Michael is well liked by billionaire Trump surrogate Elon Musk (maybe because he’s an investor in Musk’s SpaceX company). And Denham, perhaps the most qualified, thinks energy-efficient high-speed rail is an example of “runaway government spending.”
These picks all align with Trump’s bleak pro-business, anti-regulation vision for the Department of Transportation. Enjoy your walkable cities and decent public transportation (if you even have it) while you can.