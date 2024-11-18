Trump’s Department of Transportation Is Going to Be a Nightmare

Trump’s picks include former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who allegedly paid two women to have sex with him and has been accused of committing statutory rape (he has denied any wrongdoing); Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, who reportedly paid a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her as part of a nondisclosure agreement (he insists the encounter was consensual); and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer who was caught in a messy extramarital affair during his failed presidential campaign.

“You’re a man of faith, you’re a man of God, you’re a man of family. With some of these nominees, Gaetz, Hegseth, RFK Jr., I wonder, does it matter anymore for Republicans to think of leaders as people who are moral in their personal lives? Is that still important to the Republican Party?” Tapper asked.

“Um, sure. It’s an important issue for anyone in leadership,” Johnson replied, quickly changing the subject. “This is what I’ll say about the nominees that the president has put forward is that they are persons who will shake up the status quo.”