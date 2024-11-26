Is Joe Rogan About to Get a White House Press Pass?
Donald Trump’s war on the press is about to reach nuclear levels.
Donald Trump is reportedly considering removing traditional media journalists from the White House press briefing room, making way for friendlier figures in “the podcast world,” according to the president-elect’s son Donald Trump Jr.
In Monday’s episode of the Triggered With Don Jr. podcast, Trump Jr. told conservative commentator Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire that he and his father discussed the idea last week.
Around the 13-minute mark, Knowles suggested that, as incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt “is looking at the new press briefing room chart, maybe it’s time to reorder that chart, maybe take away some people’s seats.”
Trump Jr. replied that such discussions were already underway. “So, we’re gonna break some news here,” the president-elect’s son said, revealing that he had “literally had this conversation” with his father, “I think it was coming back from the SpaceX launch with Elon [Musk] last week.
“I was sitting there, and we were talking about, like, the podcast world, and some of our friends, and [Joe] Rogan, and guys like you, and me to a lesser extent—I wouldn’t be able to get a seat, that would be nepotism or whatever the hell,” Trump Jr. said. “But we had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists.”
“If The New York Times has lied, they’ve been adverse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm of the Democrat Party,” Trump Jr. continued, “why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?”
The president-elect’s son seemed to suggest that the idea was well received: “We’ve had that conversation, like, ‘That’s a great idea, Don.’ I was like, ‘I think we should do this.’ And so that may be in the works.”
Replacing mainstream journalists with “some of our friends” would allow Trump—whose demonization of the press as “the enemy of the people” has been a trademark of his political brand—to avoid tough grilling and adversarial questioning, and instead receive favorable treatment from the same figures whose fawning coverage helped him win the presidency earlier this month.
As The New York Times reported, Trump’s embrace of the podcast world during the 2024 campaign allowed him “to sidestep more confrontational interviews with professional journalists, where he might face tough questions, fact-checks and detailed policy debates. The influencers he met with rarely challenged Mr. Trump, and often lavished him with praise.”