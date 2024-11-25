Trump Adviser Who Reshaped Courts Plans to “Crush Liberal Dominance”

Leo’s top achievement was ensuring a 6–3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court during Trump’s first term, but now he also wants to reshape American culture, he told NPR in an interview Monday morning. Specifically, Leo envisions a network for the conservative movement in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and other power centers the right sees as dominated by liberals, similar to the network he set up and used to change the judicial system.



It already has a name: the Teneo Network, which describes itself as a “talent pipeline” that seeks “to Recruit, Connect, and Deploy talented conservatives who lead opinion and shape the industries that shape society.” Leo plans to raise money from right-wing donors to identify, connect, and promote rising conservative stars, the same way he did for judges and lawyers.



“So in the case of Hollywood, for example, the idea is to recruit and identify talented young professionals who have a knack for content creation and other aspects of the production of entertainment,” Leo said.

