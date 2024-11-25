Trump Adviser Who Reshaped Courts Plans to “Crush Liberal Dominance”
Leonard Leo is back—and he has a plan ready for Donald Trump’s second term.
The conservative who helped to push the Supreme Court to the right and overturn Roe v. Wade now has his sights set on crushing “liberal dominance” in America.
Leonard Leo was the architect of a decades-long effort to remake the federal judiciary in the right wing’s image through his membership in the Federalist Society and other conservative organizations. He helped to guide the careers of the top legal minds in American conservatism and ensure that they got jobs in politics and the courts.
Leo’s top achievement was ensuring a 6–3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court during Trump’s first term, but now he also wants to reshape American culture, he told NPR in an interview Monday morning. Specifically, Leo envisions a network for the conservative movement in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and other power centers the right sees as dominated by liberals, similar to the network he set up and used to change the judicial system.
It already has a name: the Teneo Network, which describes itself as a “talent pipeline” that seeks “to Recruit, Connect, and Deploy talented conservatives who lead opinion and shape the industries that shape society.” Leo plans to raise money from right-wing donors to identify, connect, and promote rising conservative stars, the same way he did for judges and lawyers.
“So in the case of Hollywood, for example, the idea is to recruit and identify talented young professionals who have a knack for content creation and other aspects of the production of entertainment,” Leo said.
“People who believe in a sort of family-centered entertainment, where there’s a high demand. And Hollywood recognizes that. And then really helping them find opportunities to use their skills to create that kind of entertainment in the Hollywood space and beyond,” Leo added.
Leo hopes that this will in effect “crush liberal dominance” by, in his words, making “sure that there’s a level playing field for the American people to make choices about the lives that they want to have in their country.” In Leo’s eyes, “left ideology” has such dominance in news media, business, and finance, and the right must reshape those sectors in the same way it did the judiciary.
As the past few years show, Leo’s effort with the legal system has largely been successful, with his like-minded conservatives not only holding important positions across America’s courts but also in politics. Leo has already inserted himself into culture-war battles such as the right-wing Bud Light boycott of 2023 and AIDS relief efforts, and has set himself up as a Republican power broker. He’s managed to evade accountability from Democrats in Congress too.
If Leo can get the same kind of dark-money funding to extend conservative influence to other centers of power in America that he got with the courts, he and fellow conservatives may end up asserting their dominance in this country. The question is whether liberals will see it coming.