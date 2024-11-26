Trump Guitars Hit With Cease and Desist After Latest Scam

Trump endorsed a series of guitars last week, both acoustic and electric, with one of the electric models described as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump.” The guitars are split into the American Eagle series, the Presidential Series, and God Bless the USA Guitars, with prices starting at $1,000 and surpassing $10,250 for models autographed by the president-elect.

The company isn’t believed to be owned by Trump, as its website states that the guitars are “custom designed and developed by a Veteran owned company with the help of a master luthier.” They also aren’t entirely made in the United States but “have been manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international,” going against Trump’s stated “America First” philosophy.

The guitars are only the latest attempt by Trump to hawk items with his name on them, and being elected president hasn’t stopped his efforts. In the past year, Trump has sold branded Bibles, sneakers, watches, NFT cards, items commemorating the first assassination attempt against him, and even fragrances celebrating his election victory.