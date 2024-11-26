Trump Guitars Hit With Cease and Desist After Latest Scam
Another one of Donald Trump’s scammy money grabs is facing legal trouble.
Donald Trump’s latest moneymaking scheme has been hit with legal action.
On Monday, the Gibson guitar company sent a cease and desist order to 16 Creative, the owner of Trump Guitars, claiming that the design of its single-cut electric guitar model “infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.”
Trump endorsed a series of guitars last week, both acoustic and electric, with one of the electric models described as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump.” The guitars are split into the American Eagle series, the Presidential Series, and God Bless the USA Guitars, with prices starting at $1,000 and surpassing $10,250 for models autographed by the president-elect.
The company isn’t believed to be owned by Trump, as its website states that the guitars are “custom designed and developed by a Veteran owned company with the help of a master luthier.” They also aren’t entirely made in the United States but “have been manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international,” going against Trump’s stated “America First” philosophy.
The guitars are only the latest attempt by Trump to hawk items with his name on them, and being elected president hasn’t stopped his efforts. In the past year, Trump has sold branded Bibles, sneakers, watches, NFT cards, items commemorating the first assassination attempt against him, and even fragrances celebrating his election victory.
All of this foreshadows a second presidential term in which Trump will continue to completely disregard the emoluments clause to the Constitution. And like the first term, Republicans in Congress will prevent any attempts to rein Trump in and prevent him from profiting off his presidency.