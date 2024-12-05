Tom Cotton Introduces Bill to Censor Speech and Rewrite History

The Republican-sponsored bills seem to confirm speculation that Israel plans to annex the West Bank with U.S. support. Israel has embarked on a military campaign in the territory, killing nearly 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022. Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian residents in addition to Israeli military raids, and those assaults have increased since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Prior to Israel’s war on Gaza over the past year, which has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, 2023 was considered the deadliest year ever for Palestinian children, according to human rights groups, and that was due to violence in the West Bank. Republican pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson reportedly donated more than $100 million to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign so that the president-elect would recognize Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

The Adelson family has long donated to Republicans, and Cotton has been a pro-Israel hawk for many years. The Arkansas senator is poised to take over the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairmanship with his colleague Marco Rubio’s nomination for secretary of state. With Trump making no secret of his support for Israel, coupled with this proposed bill by Cotton, U.S. policy for the next four years appears to be unconditional support for Israel’s efforts to squash Palestinian self-determination.