Tom Cotton Introduces Bill to Censor Speech and Rewrite History
The MAGA senator wants to erase all record of Palestine.
Republicans in Congress are taking further steps to ignore Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and start referring to the territory by Israel’s name “Judea and Samaria.”
Senator Tom Cotton proposed a Senate bill Thursday that would eliminate federal use of the term “West Bank,” removing it from all official U.S. government documents. His measure matches a bill that was filed in the House in February by Republican Representatives Claudia Tenney, Randy Weber, and Anthony D’Esposito.
Cotton claims that Judea and Samaria is the historically accurate name for the territory, and asserts Israel’s claims over what is internationally recognized as occupied territory.
“The Jewish people’s legal and historic rights to Judea and Samaria goes back thousands of years. The U.S. should stop using the politically charged term West Bank to refer to the biblical heartland of Israel,” Cotton said in a statement.
“Politically charged” is quite the exaggeration from Cotton. The International Court of Justice ruled in July that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is illegal under international law, calling into question their terminology for the territory. Since Israel began its occupation of Palestine in 1967 following the Six-Day War, Israel has built 160 settlements that house close to 700,000 Jews in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Republican-sponsored bills seem to confirm speculation that Israel plans to annex the West Bank with U.S. support. Israel has embarked on a military campaign in the territory, killing nearly 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank since 2022. Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian residents in addition to Israeli military raids, and those assaults have increased since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Prior to Israel’s war on Gaza over the past year, which has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, 2023 was considered the deadliest year ever for Palestinian children, according to human rights groups, and that was due to violence in the West Bank. Republican pro-Israel megadonor Miriam Adelson reportedly donated more than $100 million to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign so that the president-elect would recognize Israeli annexation of the West Bank.
The Adelson family has long donated to Republicans, and Cotton has been a pro-Israel hawk for many years. The Arkansas senator is poised to take over the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairmanship with his colleague Marco Rubio’s nomination for secretary of state. With Trump making no secret of his support for Israel, coupled with this proposed bill by Cotton, U.S. policy for the next four years appears to be unconditional support for Israel’s efforts to squash Palestinian self-determination.