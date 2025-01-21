Congress Tries to Correct Major Self-Own on TikTok Ban
Congress is pulling a dizzying about-face on the social media platform.
Congress is trying desperately to undo its own TikTok ban.
Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie introduced legislation Monday to repeal the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, also known as the TikTok ban.
Preventing the TikTok ban has become a top priority for Donald Trump, even though he was the one who originally urged the app to shutter in the United States.
Trump signed an executive order Monday to delay the enforcement of the ban for 75 days, “to permit my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok.”
When asked why he changed his mind about TikTok, Trump said that the app was “largely about kids, young kids.”
“If China is gonna get information about young kids—I think, I think, to be honest with you, we’ve got bigger problems with that,” Trump said.
Over the weekend, TikTok preemptively locked out users in the United States, only to return hours later with a message thanking Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”
Trump’s sudden swerve to protect the app, which Republicans had spent months railing against, has created stark divides within the party over whether the app actually threatens national security.
TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew was seated on the dais at Trump’s inauguration Monday, signaling a budding alliance with the president. Massie, the Republican who co-sponsored the bill to repeal the ban, posted a photo he’d taken of Chew from the crowd on X. “Tick tock, the TikTok ban is about to end,” Massie wrote.
Former President Joe Biden signed the TikTok ban, which passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, less than a year ago, in April 2024.