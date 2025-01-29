No, Trump Didn’t Block $50 Million in Condoms to Gaza
Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted this was the reason for freezing Medicaid.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, it turns out that Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s outlandish claim that the U.S. government was about to spend $50 million on condoms for Gazans was a lie.
During a White House press briefing Tuesday, Leavitt appeared defensive and struggled to answer questions about Donald Trump’s freeze on federal grants and loans that caused widespread chaos. The freeze immediately affected essential government services such as Medicaid and Head Start. (A brief administrative stay has paused this until next Monday.)
Leavitt ended up offering an excuse for the sweeping order that didn’t make much sense at all.
“DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” Leavitt claimed. “That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money. So that’s what this pause is focused on: being good stewards of tax dollars.”
If that doesn’t sound true, it’s probably because it’s not, according to The Guardian.
A September report from USAID for the fiscal year 2023 (the most recent year for which there is available data) found that USAID spent $60.8 million on contraceptives and condoms, with only $7 million of that going toward condoms specifically.
None of those condoms went to Gaza, and in fact, USAID didn’t distribute condoms anywhere in the Middle East. Just one small shipment of oral and injectable contraceptives was sent to Jordan.
So it would be unlikely—no, impossible, for Leavitt’s outlandish claim to be true.
It seems that as one of Trump’s lead propagandists, Leavitt has already taken up one of his favorite tactics: making stuff up on the spot when backed into the corner. The problem is that people actually believe it. Especially when people such as Elon Musk and Jesse Watters boost the obvious lies.
Musk posted a video of Leavitt on X Tuesday, saying her baseless claim was the “tip of iceberg.” On Fox News that night, Watters claimed that Hamas was making “condom bombs.”
“Look it up! It’s a dual-use technology!” Watters cried.