Here’s How Much RFK Jr. Paid to Hide His Sexual Misconduct Case

The president suggested that the fund could partially own TikTok, which has until mid-March to sell its U.S. operations or be banned from the American market.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the idea of a sovereign wealth fund. “We’re going to stand this thing up within the next 12 months. We’re going to monetize the asset side of the U.S. balance sheet for the American people,” he told reporters. “There’ll be a combination of liquid assets, assets that we have in this country as we work to bring them out for the American people.”

Trump pitched the idea as a presidential candidate during a speech at the Economics Club of New York in September, when he loosely said such a fund would be financed “through tariffs and other intelligent things” in order to build everything from major infrastructure projects (think airports and highways) to medical research. But exactly what the U.S. would gain from developing a sovereign wealth fund isn’t obvious.