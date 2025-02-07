Guess Which Top Trump Adviser Took USAID Money?
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been rushing to completely shut down the U.S. development agency.
Donald Trump has slammed USAID as a corrupt agency whose “fraudulently” distributed funds are “totally unexplainable.” But it wasn’t clear on Friday if that statement included Starlink—the international internet project founded by one of Trump’s closest advisers, Elon Musk—which pocketed $1 million from USAID.
“USAID IS DRIVING THE RADICAL LEFT CRAZY, AND THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE WAY IN WHICH THE MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT, SO MUCH OF IT FRAUDULENTLY, IS TOTALLY UNEXPLAINABLE,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!”
Over the last four years, USAID has spent $1 million in SpaceX’s Starlink terminals, according to federal contract records obtained by Forbes. That money helped bring Starlink to Zimbabwe and South Africa, where Musk is from.
Musk also took sole credit for another USAID-Starlink partnership, which saw the company send about 5,000 Starlink terminals, “worth some $3 million” per Forbes, to aid Ukraine’s military in its war against Russia.
“A major factor for why Ukraine was NOT overrun by Russia is the Starlink support I provided, at great risk to SpaceX cyber & physical attack by Russian military forces,” Musk posted on X in November. “Starlink is the BACKBONE of Ukrainian military communications at the front lines, because everything else has been blown up or jammed by Russia.”
Earlier in 2024, USAID announced an “inspection” of Ukraine’s use of the terminals.
Meanwhile, Musk has made it a personal mission to dismantle USAID, which provides humanitarian assistance and funding for infrastructure and developmental tech in developing nations. In a string of recent tweets, Musk has slammed USAID—which distributed more than $40 billion in congressionally appropriated foreign aid in 2023 and has closed $86 billion in private-sector deals—as a “criminal organization” that is an “arm of the radical-left globalists.”
Andrew Natsios, the former head of USAID under President George W. Bush and a lifelong conservative, told Politico Tuesday that Musk’s snubs of the agency were a “bold-faced lie” and that the Trump administration’s idea to fold USAID’s priorities into the State Department was the “worst idea [he] could possibly imagine.”
USAID’s mission is, per Natsios, in the “national interest.” Data aggregated from aid missions around the world inform U.S. policy, on issues ranging from public health to diplomacy. News on Monday that there was an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, Uganda, was reported via a USAID mission, for example. Choosing to nix the agency would force the U.S. into an information dark age that could see the country caught off guard in future health crises.