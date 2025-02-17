Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump Pressures Romania on Andrew Tate in Stunning New Low

The Trump administration is harassing Romania about easing up on the far-right misogynist accused of sex trafficking.

Andrew Tate, handcuffed to another man, looks up overhead directly at the camera. (He is balding.)
DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is urging a foreign government to relax restrictions on a right-wing influencer charged with human trafficking and rape.

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and self-described “misogynist” influencer, and his brother Tristan, have been the subject of a protracted legal battle in Romania after they were arrested in 2022 on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering, and organized crime, all of which they have denied.

The brothers were able to block their indictment in Romania for now, and they were freed from house arrest last month. They are still not allowed to leave the country as investigations continue, however, according to a court order. A Romanian court also ruled last year that after the court proceedings finish, the brothers can be extradited to the U.K., to face additional charges of sex crimes.

Tate’s name was first floated by a U.S. official during a phone call with the Romanian government last week, and then revisited by Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell, who spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu when he traveled to Munich last week, three people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Another person said that a request was made for the brothers’ passports to be returned to them, and that they be allowed to travel while they wait for the court proceedings to conclude.

Hurezeanu declined to comment on his interaction with Grenell, but his spokesperson confirmed that a conversation took place. “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process,” the spokesperson said, without getting into specifics.

The spokesperson said that Hurezeanu had initiated the conversation with Grenell, who he’d known since working together in Berlin during Trump’s first term.

Meanwhile, Grenell denied knowing Hureseanu at all. He “saw me in the hallway” in Munich and “asked for a meeting”, Grennel said, adding that the two had “no substantive conversation,” according to the Financial Times.

“I support the Tate brothers as evident by my publicly available tweets,” Grennell added.

Grenell had posted on X earlier this month claiming that programs funded by USAID had been “weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke,” adding that “Romania is the latest example.”

Tate is a central figure in the manosphere of contemptible internet chauvinists, a group of right-wing shills Trump was able to utilize in his run for the presidency. A 2023 study by Equimundo on the state of American men found that more of the youngest men trusted Tate than President Joe Biden.

Last month, Elon Musk expressed support for Tate’s strange bid to become prime minister of the UK. It’s possible that he thinks entering office could shield him from prosecution. Where have we seen that before?

Now, Trump seems to be searching for ways to pay back his staunch supporters—no matter how grotesque the accusations against them.

Malcolm Ferguson
Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Now Targeting Every Taxpayer’s Personal Data

The Internal Revenue Service is the next agency in the tech mogul's crosshairs.

Elon Musk stands in front of an American flag backdrop holding a microphone in his right hand with his left hand making a shrugging motion.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk and DOGE are trying to get their hands on some of the most sensitive information the Internal Revenue Service has to offer: data on every single taxpayer, business, and nonprofit, according to The Washington Post. The request has put IRS officials on high alert.

The Trump administration sent the IRS a memorandum of understanding that would allow DOGE employees to infiltrate IRS programs like the Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IRDS, which gives IRS employees access to bank information and personal identification numbers. DOGE also plans to send its own software engineer, Gavin Kliger, to the IRS for 120 days to “provide engineering assistance and IT modernization consulting.”

The memo requires Kliger to keep tax return information confidential and to destroy the information he collects once his 120 days are up. He is expected to be given access “imminently,” an unnamed source told CNN.

“The information that the IRS has is incredibly personal,” former internal IRS watchdog Nina Olson told the Post. “Someone with access to it could use it and make it public in a way, or do something with it, or share it with someone else who shares it with someone else, and your rights get violated.”

While the IRS’s systems could certainly use upgrades, allowing private citizens full-fledged access to millions of Americans’ sensitive financial information does not seem like the safest or most ethical way of going about it, especially without congressional authorization.

Edith Olmsted
Elon Musk Threatens to Imprison Entire News Agency

President Elon Musk has set his sights on a new target.

Elon Musk sits and plays with his necklace in his hand
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/The New York Times

Elon Musk is pushing for a massive crackdown on free speech, by taking up the rusty rapier that is Donald Trump’s pitiable crusade against CBS’s 60 Minutes.

The president has been fuming about Kamala Harris’s interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes since it first aired in September, and claimed that the show had “defrauded the public” by airing different portions of Harris’s answer to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on different days. A transcript of the original interview released by the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month found that both answers were part of the same extended response.

“60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world!” Musk wrote in a post on X Sunday. “They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election. They deserve a long prison sentence.”

Musk’s fascist threat to imprison journalists was a deflection written in response to a post from 60 Minutes that criticized his efforts to gut USAID.

“President Trump says USAID is rife with fraud. But Andrew Natsios, a Republican former administrator of USAID, calls that ‘utter nonsense.’ Natsios says USAID is ‘the most accountable aid agency in the world,’” read the post from 60 Minutes.

Musk’s outrageous threat feels all the more prescient after the Trump administration last week moved to indefinitely ban the Associated Press from the White House and Air Force One, over its refusal to use the fake name Trump came up with for the Gulf of Mexico.

Malcolm Ferguson
Washington Post Caves to Elon Musk and Scraps Ad

The newspaper was all set to run a print ad critical of the tech mogul, but then balked.

Elon Musk, wearing a black Make America Great Again hat and a black blazer over a t-shirt, stands in the Oval Office with an American flag and windows visible behind him.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post—owned by billionaire and Trump inauguration attendee Jeff Bezos—spiked a print ad critical of Elon Musk and his increased influence on the federal government.

The watchdog group Common Cause, in cooperation with the Southern Poverty Law Center, had agreed to pay the Post $115,000 for one ad placement on the front and back of Tuesday’s print edition, and another similar full-page ad on the inside of the paper.

The ad shows a laughing Musk positioned over the White House with the question “Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?” in large bold letters.

A print advertisement criticizing Elon Musk's government takeover.

“Since day one, Elon has created chaos and confusion and put our livelihoods at risk. And he is accountable to no one but himself,” smaller print below reads. “The Constitution only allows for one president at a time. Call your senators and tell them it’s time Donald Trump fire Elon Musk.”

The ad includes a link and QR code for FireMusk.org at the bottom of the page. It was approved by the Post, all set to be delivered to subscribers at the Capitol, Pentagon, and the White House.

“We submitted the artwork back on Tuesday of last week. I’m assuming it went through a legal department or other kind of review. They said, ‘You can have something inside the paper but you can’t do the wrap.’ We said thanks, no thanks because we had a lot of questions,” Common Cause President Virginia Kase Solomón said to The Hill on Sunday.

On Friday, Common Cause learned the wrap ad would not be running, according to Kase Solomón.

“Is it because we’re critical of what’s happening with Elon Musk? Is it only ok to run things in the Post now that won’t anger the president or won’t have him calling Jeff Bezos asking why this was allowed?” Kase Solomón asked.

A spokesperson for the Post declined to comment to The Hill, citing the newspaper’s policy of keeping silent about internal decisions about specific advertising campaigns.

Edith Olmsted
Trump Launches Mass Purge of Air Traffic Control Staff

The Trump administration has kicked off a firing spree of air traffic controllers, despite four deadly plane crashes on his watch.

Donald Trump speaks with his hands on his desk in the Oval Office.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration has begun indiscriminately culling scores of people who keep air travel safe, despite four deadly plane crashes during his first two months as president.

In a statement published Saturday, David Spero, the president of the AFL-CIO’s Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS), said that several hundred employees represented by the organization had been fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct.”

The notices, sent from an “exec order” Microsoft email address, began arriving Friday evening, according to the statement. “It is possible that others will be notified over the weekend or literally barred from entering FAA buildings on Tuesday, February 18,” Spero said in the statement

“These are not nameless, faceless bureaucrats. They are our family, friends and neighbors. They contribute to our communities. Many military veterans are among them. It is shameful to toss aside dedicated public servants who have chosen to work on behalf of their fellow Americans,” Spero said.

Last month, Trump baselessly blamed the Federal Aviation Administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies for the deadly incident that killed 67 people aboard two aircrafts at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA shortly after released a statement indicating that the air traffic control tower might have been understaffed at the time of the collision. Still, the Trump administration seems intent to assert that excess is the issue.

So far in 2025, there have been four deadly plane crashes in the United States. Before then, the most recent deadly commercial aircraft accident was in 2009.

“Staffing decisions should be based on an individual agency’s mission-critical needs,” said Spero, according to CNN. “To do otherwise is dangerous when it comes to public safety. And it is especially unconscionable in the aftermath of three deadly aircraft accidents in the past month.”

The move is part of a wider push from the Trump administration targeting probationary workers in the federal government, who have been employed for less than a year, and therefore lack the job protections of their colleagues. While they are the easiest to get rid of, they will undoubtedly prove difficult to live without.

Hafiz Rashid
Elon Musk’s DOGE Shares Classified U.S. Intel With Entire World

Elon Musk’s minions posted classified data on their website for anyone to see.

Elon Musk wears a black Make America Great Again cap. The bottom half of his face is cut off in the photo.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s overhaul of the federal government seems to have hit a snag: His Department of Government Efficiency posted classified information on its website. 

Musk’s team posted information about the staff and size of a U.S. intelligence agency on their new website, HuffPost reports. DOGE has been criticized for the level of access into sensitive government departments, including the Treasury Department, but how they got the classified information isn’t clear. 

DOGE.gov was launched Wednesday claiming to give Americans the ability to “trace your tax dollars through the bureaucracy.” The feature allows users the ability to see data from all federal offices and agencies including head counts, budgets, and the average age of staff. But, the website was supposed to exclude data from U.S. intelligence agencies, according to the fine print at the bottom of its main page.  

The young whiz kids at DOGE appear to have forgotten that part and included information about the National Reconnaissance Office, which is tasked with creating and maintaining satellites for U.S. intelligence. Much of the agency’s activities, including its budget and head count, are classified and aren’t supposed to be available to the public. Plus, how did Musk’s team get access to that information, anyway? Does it have something to do with Musk’s company SpaceX having a $1.8 billion contract to build satellites for the NRO?

Members of the intelligence community would like to know the answer to these questions. One Defense Intelligence Agency employee told HuffPost anonymously that “DOGE just posted secret [Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals] info on their website about [intelligence community] headcount, so currently people are scrambling to check if their info has been accessed.”

While the NRO is the only intelligence agency that DOGE appears to have exposed, this incident doesn’t speak well of the pseudo-agency’s security procedures. The website has already been hacked by Thursday evening thanks to coding vulnerabilities. And since DOGE has gotten into all kinds of sensitive data, every American could be at risk.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
RFK Jr. Just Kneecapped the CDC on His First Day

The purging of federal workers continues.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while speaking in the Oval Office after being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged that the Department of Health and Human Services would not undergo a staff purge, it did.

The Trump administration laid off half of its Epidemic Intelligence Service, otherwise known as the “Disease Detectives.” The lay off affected 1,260 staff, reported NBC News’s Lewis Kamb.

Top-ranking officials with the CDC, the HHS subagency that oversees the program, told CBS News that the cuts would have a devastating effect on the country’s ability to assess blooming diseases. They are just some of the thousands of probationary workers taking a hit as Elon Musk’s DOGE combs the federal government for possible programs to slash.

“The country is less safe,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, an alumna of the disease research program, told CBS. “These are the deployable assets critical for investigating new threats, from anthrax to Zika.”

Many staffers that go through the program serve on the frontlines of public health responses before later rising through the ranks of the CDC. Another health official observed to the news outlet that many of the fired staffers were early career professionals who had been trained by the agency.

“Now their dream is canceled,” the unidentified official said.

Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday. In an interview with Fox News after he was sworn in, Kennedy pledged that employees who work in service of public health had “nothing to worry about” under his tenure fronting America’s health policy.

“If you’ve been involved in good science, you’ve got nothing to worry about,” Kennedy said. “If you care about public health, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Kennedy’s role as secretary of HHS will have him oversee a budget of nearly $2 trillion and a staff of 90,000 federal employees, as well as hand him the reins of other critical health programs under the fold of HHS, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The 71-year-old’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda has not been laid out in specifics, but Kennedy has vaguely promised to tackle the nation’s rising obesity rates and SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps), and has claimed he will work the Department of Agriculture to eradicate ultra-processed foods from the American market.

Hafiz Rashid
DOJ Hands Down Ultimatum as Eric Adams Showdown Hits Boiling Point

Trump’s Justice Department has dramatically escalated its war with prosecutors in attempt to get the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped.

New York City Eric Adams puts both hands behind his back, as he holds a microphone. His head is cut off in the photo.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s attempt to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams keeps escalating, with seven federal prosecutors resigning rather than carry out the order. 

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove gathered the entire Public Integrity Section of the Justice Department, which handles all federal public corruption cases, in one room on Friday and threatened to fire those unwilling to dismiss the case against Adams, according to Reuters. He gave them one hour to come up with a name to file the motion, after which one prosecutor did under duress. 

“This is not a capitulation-this is a coercion,” a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters. “That person, in my mind, is a hero.”

Bove had moved the case to the Public Integrity Section from the Southern District of New York after its acting U.S. attorney, Danielle Sassoon, resigned Thursday rather than drop the charges. After her, the acting head of the section, John Keller, also resigned. Then, the case was sent to the  DOJ’s criminal division, which handles all federal criminal cases. Its acting head, Kevin Driscoll, refused to drop the case, and handed in his walking papers. 

That wasn’t the end, though. Three other deputies in the Public Integrity Section—Rob Heberle, Jenn Clarke, and Marco Palmieri—also quit their jobs Thursday. Then, the lead prosecutor on Adams’s case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten, also resigned and ripped the order in his resignation letter to Bove, who seems to have been tasked with carrying out Trump’s instructions. 

On Thursday, it seemed as though Trump’s DOJ was repeating the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” of the Nixon administration, when the top two leaders of the DOJ resigned rather than file special counsel Archibald Cox on President Nixon’s orders. But the case of Trump wanting to drop charges against Adams in exchange for cooperation on his cruel immigration policy has far surpassed the 1973 incident, with more than triple the number of DOJ resignations taking place. 

These resignations show a commitment by these prosecutors to resist appearing corrupt, and to stand by their strong case against Adams, who has cozied up to the president in the last few months to save his own skin. Will other government officials also fight against Trump’s shameful actions?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump’s White House Ramps up Its Dangerous War on the AP

The AP has held firm against using the term “Gulf of America.”

A phone screen displays the App Store page for the AP News app
Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Friday booted the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One, citing the newswire’s choice to continue referring to the recently renamed “Gulf of America” as the “Gulf of Mexico.”

“The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America,” wrote White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich on X. “This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation.”

Moments after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the newly minted president signed an executive order officially renaming the ocean basin to linguistically claim it as America’s.

“While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One,” Budowich said. “Going forward, that space will now be opened up to the many thousands of reporters who have been barred from covering these intimate areas of the administration. Associate[d] Press journalists and photographers will retain their credentials to the White House complex.”

The Associated Press—an international publication—has defended its decision to defy the Trump administration’s guidance on renaming the body of water by citing its global audience. The wire pointed to its style change for Mount Denali to Mount McKinley under the rationale that Trump has singular authority as the head of the federal government to rename national landmarks.

“The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen,” the outlet said in a statement. “As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.

“The Associated Press will use the official name change to Mount McKinley. The area lies solely in the United States and as president, Trump has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country.”

Edith Olmsted
Read This Powerful Resignation Letter Over Eric Adams’s Charges

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten didn’t hold back.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits on the set of “Fox & Friends”
John Lamparski/Getty Images

The lead prosecutor assigned to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s public corruption case resigned Friday, in a mic-drop statement slamming the Department of Justice official who thought he’d be stupid enough to drop the charges at Donald Trump’s behest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten wrote a scathing letter to acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who earlier this week had ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop the charges against Adams alleging he had sought out and taken bribes from the Turkish government.

Bove argued that the prosecution would interfere with Adams’s ability to execute Trump’s crackdown on immigration. It seems the DOJ sought to remove the charges to ensure Adams’s compliance with enacting Trump’s mass deportations in his sanctuary city.

Scotten, a graduate of Harvard Law School who was awarded two bronze stars for his service as a troop commander in Iraq, made sure to set the record straight, telling Bove that he was nobody’s fool.

“I have received correspondence indicating that I refused your order to move to dismiss the indictment against Eric Adams without prejudice, subject to certain conditions, including the express possibility of reinstatement of the indictment. That is not exactly correct,” Scotten wrote.

“The U.S. Attorney, Danielle R. Sassoon, never asked me to file such a motion, and I therefore never had an opportunity to refuse. But I am entirely in agreement with her decision not to do so,” he wrote.

Sassoon, a Trump appointee with a solid conservative record, joined a cascade of resignations Thursday over the order to drop the charges. She revealed that Adams’s lawyers had requested a quid pro quo agreement and that her office had been planning to bring forward a superseding indictment against Adams.

“There is a tradition in public service of resigning in a last-ditch effort to head off a serious mistake. Some will view the mistake you are committing here in the light of their generally negative views of the new Administration. I do not share those views,” Scotten continued.

“I can even understand how a Chief Executive whose background is in business and politics might see the contemplated dismissal-with-leverage as a good, if distasteful, deal. But any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way.

“If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me,” Scotten concluded.

Read his full letter here.

