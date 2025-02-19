Republicans in Revolt as Elon Musk’s DOGE Wreaks Havoc
Republicans in Congress are getting pissed at Elon Musk’s takeover of the federal government.
Infighting is brewing among the GOP’s congressional ranks, as Elon Musk’s takeover of the government and sweeping federal employee purge begins to hit red states.
Multiple Republican members of Congress expressed anxiety and dissatisfaction to Axios regarding Trump and DOGE’s cuts, as agencies like USAID, the Federal Aviation Administration, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—agencies that many Republicans actually like and support—have been crippled.
Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Axios that Trump is moving “too fast,” and that Musk and DOGE should adopt “a more surgical approach” instead of slashing indiscriminately, as some of their recent moves “violate restrictions that are in current law.” Collins also said the team is “making mistakes,” referencing the Trump administration accidentally firing USDA employees working amid a bird flu outbreak.
“Before making cuts rashly, the Administration should be studying and staffing to see what the consequences are. Measure twice before cutting. They have had to backtrack multiple times,” Representative Don Bacon said.
“We all want efficiencies, there is a way to do it, and the way these people have been treated has been awful in many cases,” Senator Lisa Murkowski opined. “Awful.”
The elderly Chuck Grassley told RadioIowa the situation is “a tragedy for people that are getting laid off,” but conceded that it was “an executive branch decision,” and that “Congress can’t do anything except complain about it.”
Only time will tell just how far Republicans will let this freight train go before speaking up and slowing it down.