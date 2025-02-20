Former NFL Player Arrested After Calling MAGA a “Nazi Movement”
Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was carried out of a city council meeting by police officers.
A former professional football player was carried off in handcuffs Tuesday after protesting the installation of a pro-Donald Trump plaque at his local library.
Former NFL player Chris Kluwe was arrested during a meeting of the Huntington Beach City Council, after he protested against the city’s decision to install a plaque at the public library featuring the acrostic poem, “Magical. Alluring. Galvanizing. Adventurous,” spelling out “MAGA.”
Kluwe, a 15-year resident of Huntington Beach, California, joined several other residents in speaking against the inclusion of Trump’s slogan on the plaque.
“As the community made clear at the library commission meeting last Tuesday, everyone is in favor of a plaque to celebrate the library,” Kluwe said. “But the vast, vast majority are against including a MAGA acrostic, OK?”
“Unfortunately it’s clear that this council does not listen, so I’m going to take my time to explain what MAGA has stood for these past three weeks,” he said.
“MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for re-segregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans,” Kluwe said.
“MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing. MAGA stands for firing the people overseeing our nuclear arsenal. MAGA stands for firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including canceling research on veteran suicide. MAGA stands for cutting funds to education, including for disabled children.”
“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is,” Kluwe said, as onlookers burst into shocked laughs and applause.
“I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience,” Kluwe said. As onlookers cheered, Kluwe stepped past the podium, and a police officer could be seen hurrying after him.
The official video of the meeting posted by the City of Huntington Beach cuts away from Kluwe as he was tackled by police officers.
“Do not ask for decorum while you’re shredding the Constitution!” Kluwe can be heard yelling.
In a post on Bluesky Wednesday, Kluwe recapped what he had later told police officers.
The officer “asked for my account of what happened (told him I approached the dias, stopped and put my hands behind my back, then warned the officers I was going to the floor and they would have to carry me out). Asked if I struggled or fought back, I said no (as I’m pretty sure the video evidence would show),” Kluwe wrote.
Another video showed Kluwe was face down on the floor of the chamber while four police officers surrounded and handcuffed him. Kluwe was then carried out by the officers as onlookers cheered.
Police said that Kluwe was charged with disrupting a public assembly, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 or six months in jail, according to California State Penal Code.
During his time in the NFL, Kluwe was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and there was some speculation that his advocacy led to his release from the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
The Huntington Beach City Council ultimately voted to approve installing the plaque, with the inclusion of the MAGA acrostic poem, according to KTLA.