Elon Musk Wins Himself a Lawsuit After Menacing Email Ultimatum

The lawsuit was originally filed last week but was updated Sunday after Musk’s threatening email. Musk’s instructions on Saturday came both in an X post and an email from hr@opm.gov, an email address set up by the tech mogul’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative to blast out messages to federal workers through the Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal workforce.

“No OPM rule, regulation, policy, or program has ever, in United States history, purported to require all federal workers to submit reports to OPM,” the lawsuit states, calling the threat of mass terminations “one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.”

Early Monday morning, Musk escalated his threats, posting on X, “Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere,” despite the fact that several agencies, including those dealing with national security, told their employees not to respond. Meanwhile, the H.R. email address was inundated with fake responses making light of the tech mogul–fascism enthusiast’s demands.