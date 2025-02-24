U.S. Joins Fascist Countries in Voting “No” on U.N. Ukraine Resolution
Only 18 countries in the world voted against this resolution.
The United States has refused to sign a U.N. resolution condemning Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, joining just 18 other countries voting “no.”
The denial of this resolution, titled “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine” is the first time the United States has refused to support a U.N. measure brought forth by Ukraine. The resolution calls for “a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.”
The other countries opposing the resolution included Israel, Hungary, North Korea, and Russia.
“I would rather not explain it now, but it’s sort of self-evident I think,” Trump told reporters on Monday when asked why the U.S. declined to support the resolution that all of Ukraine’s European allies supported wholeheartedly.
The Trump administration had instead posited its own version of the resolution, which called for an end to the war in Ukraine but conveniently omitted any mention of Putin or Russian aggression. That resolution failed to pass.
Trump is capitulating to Russia hard and fast. He blamed Ukraine for starting the war and called President Zelenskiy a “dictator without elections,” while refusing to call Putin one. And in a break from decades of presidential norms, he’s made it clear that he views the U.S.-Ukraine relationship as merely transactional, holding any further aid to the war-torn country hostage unless they give him access to valuable rare earths.