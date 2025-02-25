Trump Press Sec. Conveniently Forgets Constitution While Bashing AP
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found a new reason to continue barring the outlet from the press room.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decided to only tell her side of the story while claiming a win over the White House press corps on Monday.
Earlier in the day, federal Judge Trevor McFadden stopped short of immediately forcing the White House to restore the Associated Press’s access to the White House—because in his view, the AP had not provided sufficient evidence of harm to elicit an immediate order.
The Trump administration immediately began to spin it as a win.
“The winning continues here at the White House.… Today a federal judge right here in Washington, D.C., denied the Associated Press’s emergency request for a temporary restraining order to restore their privilege of returning to the White House press pool,” Leavitt said Monday on Fox News after McFadden’s decision. “The judge’s denial of the Associated Press’s request reinforces what I said from the podium last week and what President Trump has been saying: Covering the American presidency in the most intimate and limited spaces in this White House … is a privilege, it is not a legal right.”
Leavitt went on to shout out the right-wing podcasters and influencers who have been invited into the White House press corps.
But McFadden also warned that if and when this conflict (which stems from the AP refusing to abide by Donald Trump’s executive order to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”) did go to court, the law would not be in the president’s favor. The right to a free and uninhibited press is one of the most basic tenets of the First Amendment.
“It seems pretty clearly viewpoint discrimination,” McFadden told government lawyer Brian Hudak.
While Trump doesn’t seem to care much for the gravity of the Constitution, the First Amendment does state that there shall be “no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” The winning Leavitt bragged about may not last for long.