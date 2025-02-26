Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plummets Amid DOGE Takeover

Tech mogul and fascism enthusiast Elon Musk shows up in the video multiple times, enjoying food and throwing cash at Gaza residents. Trump is shown dancing with a belly dancer and lounging poolside, shirtless, with Israeli prime minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has floated a plan for the United States to take over Gaza and transfer its Palestinian population to neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan, which they have rejected along with U.S. allies in Europe. Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and left most of the territory’s infrastructure in ruins.

The video is a disgusting look at Trump’s imagination for a territory currently experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe caused by U.S. support for Israel’s war in the form of military aid and tax dollars. Now Trump wants to expel Palestinians who have already lost their homes twice before to fulfill his sick development fantasies.

