Elon Musk Goes Full Big Brother With Email Plan for Federal Workers

Several agency heads warned not to respond to the email, and eventually, OPM stepped in saying that replying to the email was voluntary. This week, they’re planning to bring it back, but this time, with a twist.

Federal workers are expected to receive another email in their inboxes Saturday, from addresses that are associated with the chiefs of agency human resources departments, rather than from the OPM, two people familiar with the plan told the Post.

This would give a stronger mechanism for gathering information, as those individuals would have more authority than the OPM within their own agencies. While Musk has tried to use the OPM as his chainsaw, on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that the office did not have the authority to demand mass firings across other agencies. This change to the email plan reflects the limits of the OPM’s power.