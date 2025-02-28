Russia Is Already Celebrating Trump’s Horrific Meeting With Zelenskiy
Russian officials are salivating after Trump and J.D. Vance shouted at Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy in front of the entire world.
After Donald Trump and JD Vance’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Friday devolved into a shouting match where Trump kicked Zelenskiy out of the White House, Russian leaders couldn’t help but gloat.
Dmitry Medvedev, a former figurehead prime minister and president under Vladimir Putin and now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posted on X that “the insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is ‘gambling with WWIII.’”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had worse words to describe Zelenskiy, and was full of praise for Trump and Vance.
“I think Zelensky’s BIGGEST lie, among all his lies, was his statement at the White House that the Kyiv regime was left alone, without support, in 2022,” Zakharova said. “How Trump and Vance managed to restrain themselves and not smack this bastard—it’s a miracle of self-control.”
Russian Senator Andrei Klishas said in a Telegram post that the Oval Office meeting ended in“a brilliant result,” adding that the “Kyiv clown” Zelenskiy “played his role of a ‘president’ poorly in the White House and was thrown out for bad behavior and disrespect towards the U.S.”
It seems that Vance and Trump did Russia a great service in their disaster of a meeting with Zelenskiy, which was supposed to involve a deal for Ukraine’s mineral rights. Most Republicans seem to back the White House, giving Trump the license to overhaul U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine in favor of something closer to Russia’s desires over the objections of the few GOP dissenters. Friday seems to have been a win for Vladimir Putin.