Trump’s Tariffs Go Into Effect as Egg Prices Hit All-Time High

That will raise electronics prices by roughly 10 percent and clothing prices by 8 percent for American consumers, according to Ernie Tedeschi, director of economics at the Yale Budget Lab and former White House chief economist.

Meanwhile, Americans are still grappling with the rising prices of groceries—specifically eggs, which saw the cost of a dozen jump to $8.42 in the Chicago exchange.

But that’s just the beginning of a very long road, according to Trump’s own administration. The Agriculture Department announced last week that the current cost of eggs could rise by more than 40 percent before the end of the year. To alleviate the crisis, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins unveiled a $1 billion investment by the federal government to tighten up biosecurity measures on American farms amid an outbreak of avian flu. Rollins also proposed stripping regulations from the egg industry to further dampen the rising price tag and on Tuesday pitched that Americans should just buy chickens to supply their own eggs.