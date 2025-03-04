Trump’s Tariffs Go Into Effect as Egg Prices Hit All-Time High
Donald Trump promised to bring egg prices down. Everything just got more expensive.
Donald Trump’s tariff plan is already spurring tremendous pain in American markets.
The president’s controversial tariffs went into effect first thing Tuesday, imposing 25 percent levies on Canada and Mexico as well as a 10 percent tariff hike on Chinese goods. In return, Canada announced a retaliatory tariff of 25 percent on nearly $100 billion of U.S. imports, while China announced tariffs of 10 to 15 percent on a range of U.S. products. Mexico also said it would retaliate, with details to come on Sunday.
That will raise electronics prices by roughly 10 percent and clothing prices by 8 percent for American consumers, according to Ernie Tedeschi, director of economics at the Yale Budget Lab and former White House chief economist.
Meanwhile, Americans are still grappling with the rising prices of groceries—specifically eggs, which saw the cost of a dozen jump to $8.42 in the Chicago exchange.
But that’s just the beginning of a very long road, according to Trump’s own administration. The Agriculture Department announced last week that the current cost of eggs could rise by more than 40 percent before the end of the year. To alleviate the crisis, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins unveiled a $1 billion investment by the federal government to tighten up biosecurity measures on American farms amid an outbreak of avian flu. Rollins also proposed stripping regulations from the egg industry to further dampen the rising price tag and on Tuesday pitched that Americans should just buy chickens to supply their own eggs.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Americans would share the brunt of the tariff costs. “Americans will lose jobs. Americans will be paying more for groceries, for gas, for cars, for homes—because we have always done best when we work together,” he said during a press conference Tuesday. “Now that [Trump has] moved forward with tariffs, we’re going to see the real impact of a trade war between our countries. And that impact will be to hurt American families.”
Trump’s previous tariff proposals are predicted to affect just about every product under the sun, from ground beef and bananas to liquor and gas. An executive order signed by Trump in February reinstated his 2018 tariff on steel and aluminum, raising tariffs for both to 25 percent. That regulation is slated to take effect March 12. Once it does, production costs for America’s automakers are likely to jump, as will costs for the country’s construction industry, which is already struggling to meet the demands of a historic nationwide housing crisis.
Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to his 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit. But experts believe that a trade war would be to the overwhelming detriment of American consumers and its allies abroad—and that the self-inflicted pain could only serve to benefit U.S. adversaries around the globe.
The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned last month that if the U.S. and the European Union were to enter into a trade war, then “the one laughing on the side is China.”