Trudeau Grimly Warns the World That Trump Can No Longer Be Trusted
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back at Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Within weeks of returning to office, Donald Trump has tossed America’s greatest alliances in favor of a rocky relationship with Russia—and world powers have taken note.
The battered relationships are partially the result of Trump’s spontaneous trade war, threatening America’s economic relationships with a handful of its longest allies, including Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and a collection of European nations.
The president’s controversial tariffs went into effect first thing Tuesday, imposing 25 percent levies on Canada and Mexico as well as a 10 percent tariff hike on Chinese goods. In return, Canada and China slapped the U.S. with equal tariffs, while Mexico promised to do the same with further details to come Sunday. The spontaneously unpaused levies immediately followed reports that Trump had directed administration officials to draft a proposal that would lift sanctions on Russia.
In doing so, Trump has morphed America—previously understood to be the strongest global power—into an international pariah.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used profoundly strong language in describing what he believed to be Trump’s plan to dismantle Canada’s economy in order to “annex” its land as a potential fifty-first state.
“I can tell you that every country is very, very aware that if the American government is willing to do this to their own closest ally, neighbor, and friend,” Trudeau said, “then everyone is vulnerable to a trade war.”
Trudeau continued that the international focus has extended not just to the Trump administration’s movements but to the American public’s reaction to the fracturing of these alliances as the president continues to align U.S. policy with Moscow (a detail that Trump has repeatedly failed to deny.)
“What do the American people think?” Trudeau said. “How do Americans feel about jettisoning one’s friends and allies in favor of a country that has never wished Americans well, and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and, specifically, the American economy and American values and principles?”
Speaking directly to the American public, Trudeau added that Canadian citizens still view the southern nation as their “neighbor” and “partner.”
“This is a policy decision by the American government designed to go after the Canadian economy. This is a trade war, yes. But Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry,” Trudeau said, adding that the country’s residents would continue their boycotts of American goods and services.
“We’re probably going to keep booing the American anthem,” Trudeau said. “But let me tell Americans, we’re not booing you; we’re not booing your teams or players. We’re booing a policy that is designed to hurt us.”
Trudeau’s missive echoed similar comments made by a top European diplomat following Trump’s disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, which in just a handful of minutes effectively tanked peace talks with the war-battered nation while elevating Kremlin talking points.
“Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in reaction to Trump’s performance.
Former Polish President Lech Wałęsa wrote a letter to Trump on Monday describing how Poland had watched the U.S. leader’s treatment of Zelenskiy with “horror and distaste,” likening the White House’s ruthless bullying of a beleaguered wartime leader to the Soviet Union’s Communist courtrooms.
“The history of the 20th century shows that every time the United States wanted to maintain a distance from democratic values and its European allies, it ended up being a threat to itself,” the letter read. “President Woodrow Wilson understood this, deciding that the United States would enter World War I in 1917. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt understood this, deciding after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 that the war in defense of America would be fought not only in the Pacific, but also in Europe, in alliance with the countries attacked by the Third Reich.”
Wałęsa also scorned America’s sudden decision to reverse course on its signed treaties, calling on the U.S. to honor the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which America and the U.K. mutually agreed to defend Ukraine’s borders in exchange for its surrender of nuclear weapons.
“These guarantees are unconditional: there is not a word about treating such aid as economic exchange,” Wałęsa wrote.
The letter was signed by Wałęsa as well as 38 other Polish activists who were imprisoned under Poland’s USSR-backed regime prior to the fall of communism in 1989.