Democratic Mayor Rips Republicans for Failure to Keep America Safe
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confronted Republicans after being called to testify in a hearing on sanctuary cities.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu slammed Republican lawmakers for harming millions of Americans as she defended her city’s immigration policies at a House Oversight Committee hearing on sanctuary cities Wednesday.
In one particular exchange, Republican Representative Paul Gosar pressed Wu on federal immigration laws taking priority over local ones.
“Respectfully, Congressman, you could pass bipartisan legislation, and that would be comprehensive immigration law,” she replied.
“If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms, stop cutting Medicaid, stop cutting cancer research, stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our city safe,” she added as Gosar rolled his eyes.
She praised her city’s health care, low crime rates, higher education, and winning sports teams.
“We are the cradle of democracy and the city of champions. We are all of these things, not in spite of our immigrants but because of them,” Wu said.
The Boston mayor testified alongside the Democratic mayors of New York City, Denver, and Chicago, all of which are sanctuary cities, or jurisdictions with policies that limit information sharing with federal law enforcement to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution. There are more than 600 sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide.
James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, and other Republicans, accused each city of putting its residents at risk and failing to comply with Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan. Comer is currently leading an investigation into sanctuary cities and their impact on federal immigration enforcement.
“Sanctuary cities make us all less safe and are a public safety nightmare,” Comer said at the hearing. “We cannot let pro-criminal alien policies of obstructionist sanctuary cities continue to endanger American communities and the safety of federal immigration enforcement officers.”
The attack on sanctuary jurisdictions is part of Trump’s larger war on immigration. On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order that included a directive to end federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions. The order also threatens criminal investigation of any local official who does not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
Despite clear hostility from Republican lawmakers at the hearing, the Democratic mayors did not back down.
“We know there are myths about these laws. But we must not let mischaracterizations and fearmongering obscure the reality that Chicago’s crime rates are trending down,” said Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago.
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston added that Denver’s crime rates went down when the city’s immigration population increased.
And, as Wu pointed out, much of the danger to Americans right now is coming from Republicans themselves, not the people they’re trying to deport.
“This federal administration is making hardworking, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives,” Wu said. “A city that’s scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free.”