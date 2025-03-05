Elon Musk Reveals Next Targets in “Corporate Takeover” of the U.S.
Here’s what’s next on DOGE’s chopping block.
Elon Musk told some of his biggest investors Wednesday that he’s looking to fully take over the federal government.
In a meeting with Morgan Stanley, the tech billionaire reportedly likened his influence over the federal government to a “corporate takeover.”
“To understand the federal government, it is like a corporate takeover at scale, but one where the company is actually in much worse shape than any commercial company could ever be,” Musk said at the conference, reported CNN’s Hadas Gold.
Musk then went on to say that “logically we should prioritize anything that can reasonably be privatized,” including public services such as the postal service and Amtrak.
Last month, officials with the United States Postal Service flagged that the Trump administration was looking to dissolve the organization’s governing board and place it under the control of the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick. Experts believe doing so would likely violate federal law.
The USPS is practically as old as the country, and oversees the myriad shipping demands of the American public, supporting trillions of dollars in commerce.
It also “generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations,” according to USPS’s website.
Still, that hasn’t prevented America’s public mail system from becoming a favorite target of the president. In 2020, Trump argued that the postal service should be dismantled to prevent voting by mail.
Meanwhile, Musk’s role in hacking and slashing federal spending has come under increased legal scrutiny, forcing the Trump administration to announce last week that it was Amy Gleason, a low-profile, first-term Trump official with experience in health care tech, rather than the high-profile billionaire who was leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Meanwhile, Musk has been officially titled a “senior adviser” to Trump.
That title offers him “no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself,” the administration claimed, and leaves Musk with no formal responsibilities to run DOGE as either an employee or an administrator, but as a mere employee of the White House.
However, a Freudian slip by the president during his joint session address Tuesday confirmed what DOGE employees and Justice Department attorneys had seemed to understand: that DOGE is actually “headed up by Elon Musk.”
In early February, Morgan Stanley positioned itself to offload upward of $5.5 billion of its outstanding debt in X. Musk had tapped the bank to help him acquire the social media platform for $44 billion in 2022, but the investment has since lost the bulk of its value. In 2023, Musk admitted that the site had lost 90 percent of its value under his stewardship.