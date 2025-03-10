Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Veteran Chains Himself Outside White House to Protest Trump and Musk

The 80-year-old veteran said Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “killing veterans.”

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

An 80-year-old veteran chained himself to a sign near the White House Monday to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s massive cuts to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Richard Hobcraft Allan III, a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, locked himself to a metal post outside of the presidential building Monday morning, holding a pipe around his hands reading “King Trump and Pres Musk are killing veterans.”

Allan said he and his fellow veterans “are marshaling on [March] 14th at noon and marching all over the country to say one simple thing: Veterans will not stand for this any longer.”

“We believe that an unelected leader is killing our fellow veterans and something must be done. All over our country, people are standing up, making noise in the streets, and stating ‘we cannot go on as usual,’” Allan continued. He later joked with one of the Metropolitan Police officers who responded to the scene.

“I’ve been told that some of you guys are real humane,” he said.

“We try to be,” the officer replied.

“If you could slip over here with just a shot of bourbon—” Allan said, causing the officer to laugh.

Ultimately, police decided to leave Allan attached to the post.

“My intention had been to be here until I was broken out of here and arrested, and I was proud to face arrest in the name of my fellow veterans,” Allan said, but would ultimately have to free himself, and called his small protest an “appetizer” for the larger veterans’ march on Saturday. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

AOC Rips “Tyrannical and Un-American” Arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a serious warning about the ICE arrest of Palestinian activist (and U.S. green card holder) Mahmoud Khalil.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking. Two U.S. flags are in the background, out of focus.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned ICE’s detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, calling it a “tyrannical” move.

“Violating rule of law, actually,” AOC wrote on Monday, responding to an assertion from Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, that Khalil’s kidnapping was mere “rule of law.”

“You are shredding the Constitution of the United States to go after political enemies. Seizing a person without reason or warrant and denying them access to their lawyer is un-American and tyrannical,” she continued. “Anyone celebrating this should be ashamed.

“If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too,” she wrote in a separate post. “Anyone—left, right, or center—who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now.”

ICE arrested Khalil, a leader in Columbia University’s pro-Palestine movement, as he returned to his home Saturday night, despite the fact that he has a green card. ICE initially informed Khalil’s lawyer, Amy Greer, that they had revoked his student visa. When Greer brought up Khalil’s green card—which would make it much harder to detain him—ICE said that was revoked too, and hung up on her. Khalil is thought to now be in an ICE facility in Louisiana.

Trump was delighted by ICE’s actions and took to Truth Social to warn that this is the first arrest of many.

“Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, all but confirming that advocating for Palestinian self-determination is now a crime.

“We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

RFK Jr. Is Hawking Fake Treatments for Measles Outbreaks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively helping the deadly outbreak spread.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been advising a holistic medical clinic in West Texas that has been distributing unproven alternative medicines during the deadly measles outbreak, Mother Jones reported Monday.  

Local historian Tina Siemens and Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Wellness in Lubbock, Texas, have been working to distribute alternative medicines such as vitamin C, cod liver oil, and the inhaled steroid budesonide, amid the growing outbreak. Siemens said they spoke with Kennedy last week to discuss the culture of a Mennonite community that has found itself at the epicenter of the outbreak due to its low rates of measles vaccinations. 

Siemens claimed that the Mennonites had been unfairly blamed for the spread of the disease and that not every family had made the decision not to vaccinate their children. “The media is spinning it as it’s all the unvaccinated, uneducated Mennonites, and that’s just not the truth,” she told Mother Jones. 

Last week, Siemens was involved in an online fundraiser to raise money to provide the children of Seminole, Texas, with alternative medicines, in partnership with the Children’s Health Defense, the vaccine misinformation group that Kennedy helmed until he began his failed run for the White House last year. 

The fundraiser was to “defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses,” and directed all donations to Siemens and Brian Hooker, who is the Children’s Health Defense’s chief scientific officer. The fundraiser had garnered more than $13,000 in donations as of Monday.

“I’m very, very grateful that we live in a community that has that choice,” Siemens told Mother Jones. “We live in a state that has that choice, for the parents to make that choice for their family.”

But it’s possible that people like Siemens and Edwards could stand to profit from that choice. 

Vitamin A is found in cod liver oil, the dietary supplement being pushed as an alternative medicine and sold for a whopping $48 per bottle by Veritas Wellness. 

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now under Kennedy’s purview, added a new section on the use of vitamin A to treat measles—horrifying health experts who say there is weak evidence that it can be used as a treatment and that vaccination is the only proven method of prevention. Kennedy touted the additional resources about vitamin A in an op-ed published by Fox News last week. 

Meanwhile, a bottle of vitamin C costs only $38 on the site—a real steal!

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Top Washington Post Editor Quits After Jeff Bezos Story Was Scrapped

The Washington Post is caving to its billionaire owner as he cozies up to Donald Trump.

Jeff Bezos speaks at a lectern while behind him is a banner that reads The Washington Post.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ruth Marcus, an award-winning political columnist and longtime editor at The Washington Post, has resigned after her opinion piece criticizing Post owner Jeff Bezos was killed. This is another installment in the backlash to the controversial internal changes that Bezos has made in an attempt to better align the paper he owns with the Trump administration.

“Jeff’s announcement that the opinion section will henceforth not publish views that deviate from the pillars of individual liberties and free markets threatens to break the trust of readers that columnists are writing what they believe, not what the owner has deemed acceptable,” Marcus wrote in her resignation letter, according to NPR.

“Will’s decision to not … run the column that I wrote respectfully dissenting from Jeff’s edict—something that I have not experienced in almost two decades of column-writing—underscores that the traditional freedom of columnists to select the topics they wish to address and say what they think has been dangerously eroded,” she continued, referring to the paper’s CEO and publisher, Will Lewis.

Marcus had been working at the Post for 40 years.

Lewis led a severe revamp of the Post newsroom, after which the paper decided to conveniently stop making presidential endorsements last year. Then there was the paper’s painfully ironic slogan change, Bezos’s front-row appearance at Trump’s inauguration, and the Post’s suppression of an advertisement critical of Elon Musk. It’s clear to everyone—especially those within—that the Post’s leadership has placed political agendas over basic journalistic integrity.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Cheers Chilling Arrest of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

The fascist-in-chief is celebrating the ICE arrest of a green card holder who organized protests at Columbia University.

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil talks, as two people stand behind him. A woman behind him wears a shirt with the original borders of Palestine, made to look like a slice of watermelon.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images
Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil talks to the press during a briefing organized by pro-Palestinian protesters—who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus—on June 1, 2024.

Donald Trump is celebrating the detention of Columbia University graduate and pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, despite his being a green card holder.

The president boasted about Khalil’s arrest on his Truth Social account Monday afternoon, calling him “a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University,” and warned, “This is the first arrest of many to come.”

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” Trump posted. “Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again.”

Truth Social Screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump: Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you! Mar 10, 2025, 1:05 PM

Last week, Trump threatened to pull funding from schools that allow “illegal protests” and added that “agitators” would be “imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.” Following this, the Trump administration canceled $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University for what it called “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

The president is making good on his threats and gloating about it, and the fact that Khalil is an Algerian citizen of Palestinian origin suggests that the administration’s first targets may be ethnically motivated. Plus, it overlaps with Trump’s goal of mass deportations of immigrants, only in this case, the president is including legal immigrants in this attack on the First Amendment. Will Democrats stand up and demand free speech protections, or will they oppose pro-Palestinian protesters?

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Supreme Court Could Bar State Bans on Conversion Therapy for Minors

A Colorado therapist wants the right to practice conversion therapy on her underage patients.

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court is taking up a case to decide whether states can ban conversion therapy—a widely discredited method of changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity that has proven both harmful and ineffective—or if such a ban is an infringement on First Amendment rights.

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear Chiles v. Salazar, where Kaley Chiles, a Colorado therapist, challenged a state law outlawing “any practice or treatment … that attempts or purports to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Chiles has asserted her right to treat individuals with “same-sex attractions or gender identity confusion” who seek to “prioritize their faith above their feelings,” according to The Hill. Chiles said in court documents that she only works with adults and children “who are internally motivated to seek counseling.”

The Supreme Court has refused to hear similar cases in the past, but now its conservative majority, which has appeared enthusiastic about the prospect of upholding bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, may weigh an important question that will affect the lives of LGBTQ people across the country. There are currently 20 states that have laws restricting conversion therapy.

The suit is backed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal group that led challenges to nationwide abortion access. A press release on the ADF’s website alleged that by not allowing her to perform conversion therapy, Chiles was in turn “being forced to promote the government’s gender ideology.”

“Many of Chiles’ clients come to her because they share her Christian worldview and faith-based values. These clients believe their lives will be more fulfilling if they are aligned with the teachings of their faith. Yet Colorado law censors Chiles from speaking words her clients want to hear because the government does not like the view she expresses,” the press release said.

In 2022, a Colorado district court rejected the suit, and in 2023, a panel of judges at the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law did not regulate speech but professional conduct—and it seems that question will determine the outcome of this case. States are legally able to regulate professional conduct as a means of preventing malpractice. To overturn that rule could potentially undermine all state efforts against professional malpractice.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case during its next annual term, which begins in October.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Border Czar Ready to Deport Green Card Holder Over Palestine

Tom Homan is weighing in on Mahmoud Khalil.

Tom Homan speaks to reporters outside the White House
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration has revealed that, under Donald Trump’s helm, the federal government will try to deport immigrants who arrived here by completely legal means.

On Saturday, several agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate student who co-organized the pro-Palestine sit-in on campus last year. The agents took him into custody at his university-owned apartment, where they also threatened to arrest his wife, an eight-month pregnant American citizen, according to Khalil’s attorney Amy Greer.

ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified by Greer that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told her that they would be revoking that instead, reported NPR.

Greer said that she was informed Khalil had been sent to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but was not there when she attempted to visit on Sunday. By Sunday night, it was still unclear where Khalil was.

But in an interview with Fox Business Monday, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said it was “absolutely” acceptable to detain and deport “legal” immigrants.

“Absolutely we can,” Homan said. “Did he violate the terms of his visa? Did he violate the terms of his residency here? You know, committing crimes? Attacking Israeli students? Locking down buildings, destroying property, absolutely.”

Homan was referring to an incident in which pro-Palestine students occupied Hamilton Hall, an administrative building on Columbia’s campus that students have similarly occupied over the last several decades for various civil rights protests, including demonstrations against the Vietnam War and apartheid in South Africa. This time, students renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who had been killed by the Israeli military that year.

“Any resident alien who commits a crime is eligible for deportation,” Homan told Fox.

“We’re going to send a strong message here to anyone on a foreign visa: You are given a great right to come to the greatest country on Earth to study in our colleges. But when you come here to study, you got to obey the laws of this country,” Homan added. “Don’t violate our laws.”

Homan’s comments echoed those of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who posted on X Sunday that the administration would be revoking the visas and green cards “of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.” It was not clear how the White House would be identifying alleged Hamas supporters.

The New York Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that Khalil’s detainment was an “extreme attack” on the First Amendment.

“Ripping a student from their home, challenging their immigration status, and detaining them solely based on political viewpoint will chill student speech and advocacy across campus,” a statement from the civil rights organization read. “Political speech should never be a basis for punishment, or lead to deportation.”

Simultaneously to Khalil’s detainment, the Trump administration rescinded $400 million in federal grants last week to the Ivy League university, claiming that the school was suffering from rampant antisemitism and had failed to act “in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” Over the last couple of weeks, before the grants were withdrawn, Columbia expelled three Barnard students for their participation in protest of U.S. involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza.

It was the first time in 57 years that the school had expelled anyone for exercising their First Amendment right to protest, and the first time since 1936 that students had been kicked out for nonviolent political protest. (Robert Burke was expelled that year for rallying against Columbia’s ties to Nazism, reported The Nation.)

Columbia did little to protect the health and rights of their students who participated in the anti-genocide protest. At least one on-campus protest was infiltrated by Israeli soldiers, resulting in the use of chemical weapons that hospitalized pro-Palestine demonstrators with “temporary vision loss, nausea and abdominal pain,” reported Al Jazeera.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Republican Warns Trump Is Ending U.S. Legacy of Leader of Free World

Representative Don Bacon is worried about Trump’s position on Russia.

Representative Don Bacon speaks to reporters in the Capitol
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Republican Representative Don Bacon warned Monday that Donald Trump’s botched handling of the negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was forfeiting America’s status as a global leader.

During an interview on CNN, the Nebraska Republican was asked whether he felt that Trump’s stance on Russia was “too conciliatory” and amounted to “walking away” from the American legacy as the leader of the free world.

“We are the leader of the free world, but right now, many countries are questioning, are we still the leader of the free world?” Bacon said.

“We may be the most powerful country in the world, we were the leader of the free world, but it appears to many leaders and people all over—to include Republicans in Nebraska—that this administration is walking away from that legacy,” Bacon said.

“I’m not interested in a foreign policy that is totally built on realism, or transactionalism, where it’s just, ‘What do we have in it for us?’ I believe in having a foreign policy where it’s a mix of realism, protecting our country, and idealism,” Bacon said.

Bacon urged Americans to be “clear-eyed” and have “moral clarity” when it came to negotiating with Russia. To him, that meant understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor, period.

Bacon cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—which Trump has suggested was somehow Ukraine’s fault—as well as the Kremlin’s lethal attacks against its critics, and Russia’s seemingly renewed aerial attack campaign in Ukraine.

“[Putin’s] ramped up the bombing of cities since President Trump has been harsh toward President Zelenskiy,” Bacon said.

“We’re playing into the hands of Putin and it’s devastating for our national security, and our foreign affairs for the years to come. So, I’m very concerned,” he added.

Trump has continued to make outrageous demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while asking absolutely nothing of Putin, who is responsible for the continued fighting in Ukraine. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Trump suggested that Ukraine “may not survive anyway”—a startling admission for someone who has placed himself at the head of negotiations.

It does seem that the United States is well on its way back from being a “city upon a hill,” and was recently included on the Civicus Monitor Watchlist, a selection of countries experiencing a rapid decline in civil freedoms published by the Civicus, a civil rights–tracking watchdog.

The list referred to Trump’s onslaught of executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, undocumented immigrants, and transgender Americans, as well as other legislative actions infringing on the freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

JD Vance Attacked by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine

Nate Vance served in Ukraine—and is pissed at his cousin for hurting his comrades there.

Donald Trump and JD Vance hold up a hand to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who crosses his arms, as the three of them speak in the White House's Oval Office.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is being attacked by his own cousin, who fought on the front lines in Ukraine, over his insults to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Trump administration’s abandonment of the country. 

Nate Vance, a Texas native who volunteered for Ukraine and fought on the front lines against Russia for three years, told French newspaper Le Figaro that Donald Trump and Vance are turning the U.S. into “Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots.”

“JD is a good guy, intelligent,” Nate Vance said. “When he criticized aid to Ukraine, I told myself that it was because he had to please a certain electorate and that it was a political game. But what they did to Zelensky was an ambush of absolute bad faith.”

Nate and JD are first cousins: JD’s mother is the sister of Nate’s father. Nate, a Marine veteran like JD, traveled to Ukraine in 2022, fighting in some of its deadliest battles, according to the publication. 

“You’re family but that doesn’t mean I’m going to accept the fact that you’re getting my comrades killed,” Vance said. He believes that the U.S. has benefited from aiding Ukraine, and that U.S. equipment has been used effectively in the war, and was incensed after watching Trump and Vance disrespect Zelenskiy in the Oval Office two weeks ago.   

“I was disappointed. When JD justified his distrust of Zelensky by the ‘reports’ he had seen, I thought I was going to choke,” Vance said. “His own cousin was on the frontline. I could have told him the truth, plain and simple, without any personal agenda. He never tried to find out more.”

Nate Vance left the Ukrainian war in January after his cousin was sworn in as vice president, having kept his relationship to JD under wraps until then, due to the risk of being captured because of his famous relative. The lifelong Republican is at odds not only with his cousin but with other members of his family—his mother, Donna, called Zelenskiy a “pretentious little shit” on Facebook. 

Vance has tried to contact his cousin multiple times, going back to JD’s time in the Senate, to no avail. 

“From Ukraine, reaching a senator is not easy,” Nate Vance said. “But I left messages at his office. I never heard back.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Top State Department Official Spread Gay Rumors About Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has to manage an interesting new employee.

Marco Rubio looks down as he walks through the Capitol
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the highest ranking members of the State Department used to tweet about how gay and stupid he thought now Secretary of State Marco Rubio was, according to CNN.

Darren Beattie, who used to be one of Trump’s speechwriters before being fired for openly fraternizing with white nationalists, has multiple deleted tweets slandering his current boss.

“Forget Wainwright park, forget the foam, forget the war promotion and the neocon sugar daddies, forget the low IQ, forget the 2016 primary … Rubio is TOUGH ON CHINA (and good for military industrial complex),” Beattie wrote sarcastically in just 2021, referring to unsupported far-right claims that Rubio has attended “gay foam parties.”

“If a bunch of DC wonks try to reinvent Marco Rubio as a nationalist, but a ‘respectable’ one who promises tax credits to BLM supporters and is ‘TOUGH ON CHINA’ will you be a good dog and vote for him?” Beattie wrote in the following tweet.

“I bet Rubio still thinks Assad gassed his own people,” Beattie commented over a tweet in which Rubio criticized Russia for its tactics in Ukraine.

“The idea behind the Hawley/Rubio scam is this. They are smart enough to know the rebranded neoconservatism of Nikki Haley and Crenshaw has no legs,” Beattie wrote in 2020. “Also smart enough to know free-market libertarianism has no legs.”

Beattie is now the State Department’s primary adviser on public affairs and public diplomacy, and he also heads the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which handles things like Fulbright scholarships.

Rubio has declined to comment.

These tweets are a microcosm of the strange position Rubio finds himself in: someone once considered a moderate, commonsense Republican in the midst of his party’s right-wing takeover, now trying to smile and wave his way through it.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington