Canada Announces New Sanctions as Trump Tries to Claim Victory

Canada’s fresh round of sanctions is in response to Trump’s decision to plow ahead with 25 percent tariffs on metal imports. The country is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

The European Union also hit back against Trump’s tariffs Wednesday with its own tariffs of $28 billion of U.S. goods including steel and aluminum, textiles, home goods, agricultural products, motorcycles, alcohol, and even jeans, with a focus on Republican-led states. Meanwhile, Trump’s incoherent economic measures are causing consternation within the Republican Party and even among Trump’s own staff.

It seems that the U.S. is waging a full-fledged trade war on multiple fronts with the EU, Mexico, China, and Canada, punctuated by Trump’s wild idea that America’s northern neighbor should be the fifty-first state. Trump claims that this is all necessary to change the U.S. economy, regardless of the negative effects on American consumers. Meanwhile, the stock market has continued to drop as a result of the chaos.