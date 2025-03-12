Even Fox Thinks Trump’s Tariff Claims Are Ridiculous
Fox Business host Stuart Varney was unimpressed by the Trump administration’s defense.
In a rare display of credibility, even Fox hosts aren’t buying the Trump administration’s lies about tariffs.
In an interview Wednesday with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney pointed to the rising cost of aluminum, steel, and copper from Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported metals, which went into effect the same day.
“That could ripple through the entire manufacturing sector and raise the level of inflation. Could that lead to a recession?” Varney pressed Lutnick.
Lutnick dodged the question, proceeded to mansplain inflation, and—of course—blame national debt on the Democrats.
“Let’s take a step back and remember inflation, right? Inflation comes from a government printing too much money. The Biden administration having a $2 trillion deficit,” Lutnick said.
“You don’t get inflation from having a tariff, because what a tariff says is if it’s made in Europe, if it’s made foreign, it might cost a little more, but that which is made in America does not cost more,” he went on, before implying the solution is merely to support American manufacturers.
“We make plenty of steel in America.”
Seemingly stunned by Lutnick’s ignorance, Varney pointed to the obvious. “Domestic producers can’t keep up with the demand,” he said.
He’s right. In 2023, the U.S. imported 23.6 million tons of steel and imported 44 percent of its aluminum in the same year, a demand that is much too high for struggling American metal producers to meet.
A failure to meet demand will lead to higher prices on everything from cars, refrigerators, beers, and canned goods to home appliances, experts warn.
“The supply is limited, the demand is strong, the price is going up,” Varney added, pressing the former private equity CEO.
Lutnick’s solution? Build more manufacturing plants, which could take years. All the while, American manufacturers and consumers will continue to suffer from Trump’s disastrous global trade war.