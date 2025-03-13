MAGA Melts Down as Trump Withdraws Anti-Vax Nominee at Last Minute
Donald Trump has pulled the nomination of David Weldon for CDC director.
The MAGA right is seething after anti-vax conspiracy theorist Dave Weldon—Trump’s pick to head the Center for Disease Control—had his nomination pulled at the last minute.
Weldon, a former physician and representative, was getting ready for his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday when the call to withdraw his nomination came down, according to Axios. Even Robert F. Kennedy expressed doubt with Weldon’s confirmation, a source told Axios. But the far-right is taking Weldon’s axing personally.
“Weldon—who is ‘Make America Healthy Again’—his nomination was pulled. The rumor is about they didn’t want questioning on measles,” Steve Bannon said on his War Room podcast. “That would be unsatisfactory. You can’t pull him over measles. No way. Impossible. So we gotta get to the bottom of that.”
“This just puts the last nail in the coffin. CDC is no longer a legitimate agency. No one is going to believe anything they say anymore,” one far-right account posted on X. “Just SHUT IT DOWN and let the states make their own health recommendations.”
“This is absolutely devastating for MAHA. The antisemites are out for blood, and Trump is showing weakness in the last area he should: commitment to @SecKennedy agenda. It’s beginning to look very bleak,” said another.
“Dave Weldon, a good man, no longer in the running for CDC. Weldon recognizes the problem with mercury in vaccines, supports parents who do not want to have their newborns vaxxed vs STDs, and drafted the ‘Weldon Amendment ‘ protecting physicians of conscience. If not Dave-who?” one supporter opined.
“Personally, I’m devastated to hear this news. Dave Weldon has been a figure in this fight before RFKjr. He’s remained out of the spotlight since he left congress, but the groundwork he laid made those of us with vax injured children hopeful when Trump nominated him,” yet another MAHA supporter wrote on X. “This is such a profound loss. Whoever they get won’t be nearly as aware & committed to doing the research that should have been done decades ago. The autism epidemic marches on. Sad day.”