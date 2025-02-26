Elon Musk Melts Down as Trump Suffers Three Legal Blows in 90 Minutes
Musk is declaring a war on the judiciary after all of the Trump administration’s setbacks in court.
Elon Musk posted through the pain as he watched America’s checks and balances system spoil his plans in real time.
On Tuesday, three different judges rejected three core Trump policies in the span of 90 minutes. Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction that stops the Trump administration from freezing federal grants and loans indefinitely, saying that Trump’s freeze was “irrational, imprudent, and precipitated a nationwide crisis.”
Judge Amir Ali ordered the Trump administration to pay foreign aid-related money owed to government contractors and nonprofit groups by Wednesday night, saying that Trump’s authority was “not limitless” And finally, Judge Jamal Whitehead issued his own preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s refugee ban.
These successive constitutional losses sent the South African billionaire into a frenzy.
“What is the point of having democratic elections if unelected activist ‘judges’ can override the clear will of the people?” Musk wrote in response to Whitehead’s injunction. “Well, that’s no democracy at all!”
“If ANY judge ANYWHERE can block EVERY Presidential order EVERYWHERE, we do NOT have democracy, we have TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY,” he continued, complaining about a judiciary system that conservatives had no issue with when they happened to block Biden orders.
He also began to exchange posts with El Salvador’s authoritarian leader Nayib Bukele, who himself carried out a judicial purge to gain more power.
“Unfortunately, as President Bukele eloquently articulates, there is no other option,” Musk wrote. “We must impeach to save democracy.”