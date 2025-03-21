Republican Rep. Who Ousted Liz Cheney Grilled Mercilessly at Town Hall
Representative Harriet Hageman had a tough time at her own town hall.
Even the deep-red Wyoming constituents who booted out Liz Cheney are upset with the wanton way in which DOGE has gone about “eliminating fraud.”
“I’m a retired military officer.... At 18, I rose my hand to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” a woman said at Representative Harriet Hagemen’s town hall on Thursday. “I am still a Republican. I am—bless his heart—a Simpson Republican that believes in working together across the aisle,” she continued, referring to the recently deceased longtime Senate whip Alan Simpson from Wyoming.
“My question: Having looked at … DOGE … you are a lawyer, where is this fraud? What company, what organization, what personnel are we going after?”
“I’ll just start reading some of it, I’ll just start reading it right now if you’d like me to,” Hageman responded. “I’ll just focus on USAID spending right here.”
“I didn’t say spending, I said actual fraud!”
“This is what it is, this is the spending associated with the fraud. This is the fraud, spending is the fraud.... This is fraudulent spending,” Hageman retorted as the crowd yelled at her in disagreement.
The “fraud” that Hageman is referring to is money that was legally allocated by Congress for a variety of different programs like international aid and research grants. This is the language the Trump administration has adopted to make their federal purge seem like a positive thing. “Fraud” has been attributed to everything from contraceptives to Habitat for Humanity.