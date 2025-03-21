Trump Threatens to Deport the “Terrorists” Who Protest Tesla

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s mention of prisons in El Salvador refers to his $6 million deal with President Nayib Bukele to hold 261 people whom Trump deported last week, after invoking the Alien Enemies Act to declare members of the Tren de Aragua gang an “invading force” in order to suspend their due process. Among those deported were several individuals who advocates claim had been wrongly identified as gang members.

This obviously isn’t the first time Trump has threatened to deport lawful American citizens.