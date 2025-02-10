Trump Hit With Major Lawsuit After Cruel Executive Order on Refugees

One of the organizations that filed the lawsuit said that Trump’s executive orders have “been sweeping and harmful for our refugee clients, our staff and our local faith community partners.

“These executive actions have abandoned refugee families both abroad and those who are already a part of our American communities,” Rick Santos, head of the Church World Service, said in a statement, citing a case in which two Afghan parents in Massachusetts were waiting for their children, who were supposed to arrive in January.

“They now do not know if or when their children will be able to come home,” Santos’s statement said.