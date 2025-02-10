Trump Hit With Major Lawsuit After Cruel Executive Order on Refugees
Donald Trump must be breaking some kind of record for how many lawsuits his executive orders have sparked.
Refugee resettlement organizations are suing the Trump administration for indefinitely pausing America’s refugee system.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle Monday by a group of the country’s largest such organizations hoping to restart the program and the federal funding that allows refugees to be resettled in the United States. President Trump froze the admission of refugees on his first day in office as part of broader restrictions on immigration, ordering the leaders at the Departments of Homeland Security and State to recommend if refugee admissions should resume within 90 days.
One of the organizations that filed the lawsuit said that Trump’s executive orders have “been sweeping and harmful for our refugee clients, our staff and our local faith community partners.
“These executive actions have abandoned refugee families both abroad and those who are already a part of our American communities,” Rick Santos, head of the Church World Service, said in a statement, citing a case in which two Afghan parents in Massachusetts were waiting for their children, who were supposed to arrive in January.
“They now do not know if or when their children will be able to come home,” Santos’s statement said.
In the past, the U.S. refugee program enjoyed bipartisan support. That changed in 2017 when Trump was elected to his first term and began taking extreme measures to attack the refugee system and reduce refugee admissions his first week in office. By 2020, Trump proposed a record low of 15,000 refugee admissions, according to The New York Times. President Biden resuscitated the program, and in 2024, the U.S. admitted close to 100,000 refugees, the most in decades.
Trump’s abrupt pause to resettlement and all related funding has had a ripple effect on organizations, as well as the more than 10,000 refugees on a path to enter the U.S. Refugee assistance organizations around the country may not be able to function without funding, and one refugee in Burma died after his U.S.-funded hospital was ordered to close.
A telling description of Trump’s actions during his first term was coined by Atlantic writer Adam Serwer in a 2018 column: “The Cruelty Is the Point,” who argued that the president and his supporters took pleasure in the suffering of those they hate and fear. It appears that sentiment is back in full force for today’s Trump administration.